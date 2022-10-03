Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Fire erupts on crucial bridge linking Russia to Crimea as blasts rock Kharkiv
A massive fire erupted on the key bridge connecting Russia to Crimea on Saturday morning following an explosion.Videos on social media showed at least two train carriages fiercely burning on the railway track on the Kerch bridge as plumes of smoke rose to the sky.The explosion reportedly took place around 6am when a train was crossing the bridge and involved a fuel tanker, according to Russian news agency Tass.Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russian government in Crimea, said: “According to preliminary data, a fuel tank car has been on fire at one of the sections of the Crimean...
rigzone.com
USA Denies Report of Plans to Change Venezuela Sanctions Policy
The Biden administration has no plans to change its sanctions policy toward Venezuela without positive actions from President Nicolas Maduro’s government, the National Security Council said after a report that the US would scale down restrictions affecting Chevron Corp. “Our sanctions policy on Venezuela remains unchanged,” NSC spokeswoman Adrienne...
rigzone.com
Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations
Detonations caused the recent ruptures of Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, with the evidence pointing to a deliberate act, according to Swedish investigators. The completed preliminary investigation has “strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage,” the Swedish Security Service said in a statement on Thursday. Swedish investigators didn’t give any indication of how the detonations occurred or who might be responsible.
rigzone.com
Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy
Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
rigzone.com
Oil Rally Continues as OPEC Plans Largest Production Cut Since 2020
Oil rallied for a third day after OPEC+ agreed to the largest supply cut since 2020 and Russia warned it may reduce its own output even further. West Texas Intermediate futures settled close to $88 a barrel after members of the producer group agreed to slash as much as 2 million barrels a day from current output limits. Meanwhile, Russia may impose a temporary production cut in response to efforts by the US and others to cap the price of Russian oil, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said. He reiterated that the nation would not sell oil to countries that capped prices.
rigzone.com
Oil Up After OPEC Announces Largest Cut Since 2020
Oil topped $88 a barrel a day after the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest production cut since 2020. West Texas Intermediate extended gains with a slight price increase Thursday after jumping 10% over the previous three sessions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed Wednesday to slash daily output by 2 million barrels, drawing a swift rebuke from the US as the Biden administration seeks to battle energy-driven inflation.
rigzone.com
Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) This week, one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers takes a look at oil price moves, the latest OPEC+ decision, crude inventories and more. Read on for more detail.
First minors sentenced under Hong Kong security law
The first minors convicted under Hong Kong's national security law were Saturday sentenced to detention in a training centre by a judge who said their calls to overthrow China's government must be met with deterrence. But prosecutor Anthony Chau said sentences under the National Security Law must have a deterrent effect.
rigzone.com
French Strikes Tighten European Diesel Supplies Further
The European diesel market is tightening faster than usual as workers’ strikes at French refineries choke off supplies. The continent’s diesel sector -- which tightens during the heating season -- has been on edge since the invasion of Ukraine, with traders already shunning Russian barrels. That’s now being exacerbated by French industrial action curbing fuel output just as routine maintenance starts at oil-processing facilities across Europe.
rigzone.com
Activists Block UK Parliament And Demand No New Oil
With the new UK Licensing Round coming fast, supporters of Just Stop Oil disrupted traffic in London to demand an end to new oil and gas. — With the new UK Licensing Round coming fast, around 60 supporters of Just Stop Oil have disrupted traffic in Westminster for the fourth day in a row to demand an end to new oil and gas.
rigzone.com
REPowerEU, Inflation Reduction Act To Give Hydrogen A Boost
Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, Wood Mackenzie said. Hydrogen is central to achieving net zero. This is particularly true in the most hard-to-decarbonize sectors, where replacements for fossil fuels are few and far between, Wood Mackenzie said. Wood Mackenzie...
rigzone.com
After Poland, Equinor Agrees To Supply Gas To Switzerland
Switzerland's Gaznat has signed a gas purchase agreement with Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor for a period of five years. — As part of its supply portfolio diversification policy, Gaznat has signed a gas purchase agreement with Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor for a period of five years.
rigzone.com
White House Reacts to OPEC+ Move
U.S. President Joe Biden is disappointed by OPEC+’s decision to cut production quotas, according to a White House statement from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NEC Director Brian Deese. “At a time when maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this decision will have the...
