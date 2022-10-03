Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
CSX to close multiple railroad crossings in Limestone County for overnight work
Five railroad crossings in Limestone County will be temporarily closed this week for work by CSX crews. CSX and the Limestone County Emergency Management Agency announced the closings Wednesday. They include Moyers Road, Nuclear Plant Road, Ingram Road, Laughmiller Road and Harris Station Road. Each closing is set for 8...
WAAY-TV
I-565 Eastbound down to one lane due to wreck
I-565 Eastbound just before County Line Road is down to one lane because of a traffic accident. The highway was partially shut down at 5:22 a.m. Huntsville Police ask you take alternate routes as there will be delays. We'll update you as we learn more information on the wreck and...
Decatur woman arrested after person run over in parking lot
WAAY-TV
Injuries reported after vehicle strikes house in Decatur
A wreck near the intersection of 12th Avenue and Second Street left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Decatur Police said a vehicle struck a house in the area. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Colbert County man identified as victim of Wednesday morning crash
A Colbert County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash Wednesday morning in the county. Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said 64-year-old Terry Royd Smith was traveling on Woodmont Drive near Mountainview Lane when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch. The Alabama Law...
1 charged with intentionally hitting Decatur woman with her car
A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.
WAFF
Car crashes into home in Decatur, injury reported
WAAY-TV
Athens man charged in 2021 Huntsville crash that killed 2, injured 5
An Athens man faces multiple charges after Huntsville police say his wrong-way driving led to wreck that killed two people and injured five others in November 2021. Jacob Scott Stephens, 27, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.
Officer involved shooting at Decatur pharmacy
Officer involved shooting at Decatur pharmacy

About a dozen police units responded to a shots fired call at Westmeade Pharmacy on Danville Road around 1 p.m. today.
WAAY-TV
Victim identified in fatal Tuesday wreck in Limestone County
A Madison man has been identified as the lone fatality in a morning crash Tuesday in Limestone County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 57-year-old Mark Anthony Stacey was traveling on U.S. 72 when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned. Stacey was ejected from the vehicle....
WAAY-TV
Decatur woman accused of running over victim with her car
WAFF
Decatur Police respond to officer-involved shooting, suspect identified
Court orders mental evaluation of man accused of killing Sheffield police officer. If the mental evaluation shows mental disease or defect, the defense will look to enter a not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea. One killed Wednesday morning in Tuscumbia crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
DPD: Decatur man charged with DUI, resisting arrest after striking 18-wheeler
A man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an 18-wheeler and tried to run away from law enforcement officials.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Woman at center of Morgan County manhunt now in custody
9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Amanda Jackson is now in custody and will face multiple charges. Deputies arrived on scene and located an elderly male victim in a wheelchair who was not seriously injured. Multiple rounds were fired but no one was struck by gunfire. Investigators...
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police: Armed Trinity man burglarizes Southeast Decatur home
A Trinity man unlawfully entered a Southeast Decatur home, pointed a gun at the occupants and broke an interior door as the occupants tried to escape, according to Decatur police.
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police investigating multiple overdoses involving spice laced with fentanyl
Decatur Police responded to several calls Monday involving people under the influence of synthetic cannabinoids, or spice. In some cases, people were showing signs of overdose. In all of the overdoses, police said, investigators found high levels of fentanyl. Police are warning citizens that spice currently being distributed in the...
WAAY-TV
Sheffield to rename roadway after Sgt. Nick Risner
The Sheffield City Council has voted to rename North Jackson Highway and Cox Boulevard after fallen Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. The roadway will be designated Sgt. James Nicholas "Nick" Risner Memorial Drive. It will include North Jackson Highway, from Hatch Boulevard to Second Street, and Cox Boulevard, from Second Street to Avalon Avenue.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
Human remains found in Blount County
