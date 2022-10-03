ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genel Promotes Interim CEO To Permanent Role

Genel Energy has appointed Paul Weir as its new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect. — Oil company Genel Energy has appointed Paul Weir as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board of Directors, with immediate effect.
Enbridge Names New President and CEO

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has announced Al Monaco’s retirement as the company’s president and chief executive officer, and from its board of directors, and named a new successor to the roles. The company, which revealed that Monaco’s retirement is effective as of January 1, 2023, revealed that Greg...
Schlumberger Finds Partner For Battery-Grade Lithium Production

Schlumberger has entered into a partnership with Gradiant to enhance the production process for battery-grade lithium compounds. Oilfield services company Schlumberger has entered into a partnership with global water solutions provider Gradiant to introduce a key sustainable technology into the production process for battery-grade lithium compounds. As part of Schlumberger’s...
Valaris Announces Several Oil Major Deals

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has announced several new contracts and contract extensions with a variety of major oil and gas companies. TotalEnergies EP Brasil exercised an option offshore Brazil for drillship Valaris DS-15, Valaris revealed, adding that the option has an estimated duration of 100 days and will be in direct continuation of the existing firm term.
300+ Offshore Workers Back Strike Action

London-based union Unite has announced that over 300 offshore drilling and contract maintenance workers employed by Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell have backed strike action. The mandate for industrial action follows Unite members rejecting a five percent pay offer, Unite noted, adding that the pay dispute involves workers covered by...
