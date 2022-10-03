ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Celebrates 27th Anniversary of ‘Daydream’: ‘My Most Bittersweet Album’

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

It’ll always be her baby. Mariah Carey commemorated the 27th anniversary of her fifth album Daydream on Monday (Oct. 3).

“Happy anniversary Daydream…My most bittersweet album (if you read the book, you’ll know why!),” the icon tweeted, referencing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey . “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way (but we like the sound of Diamond!)”

Related

Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah'

10/03/2022

Released in September 1995, Daydream became Carey’s second RIAA Diamond-certified album following 1993’s Music Box and spawned smash No. 1 singles “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, and “Always Be My Baby,” as well as Journey cover “Open Arms,” “Forever” and “Underneath the Stars.”

For 23 years, “One Sweet Day” held the distinction of being the longest running No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100 in Billboard history, before its 16-week streak was surpassed by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in 2019. (The currently reigning Hot 100 No. 1 — Harry Styles’ “As It Was” — is also on the verge of matching Carey’s chart accomplishment as it presently sits at 15 weeks on the chart dated Oct. 1)

Carey has had plenty to celebrate as of late, as she’s also rung in the 25th anniversary of Butterfly , her genre-shifting 1997 follow-up to Daydream , which marked a new period of independence in both her artistic and personal life. In September, she also helped headline Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, and revealed in a new interview that she spent the pandemic recording new music , including a new “themed” album.

Read Mariah’s sweet, sweet tribute to Daydream below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Janet Jackson is reissuing ‘The Velvet Rope’ for its 25th anniversary

Janet Jackson will reissue her sixth studio album, 1997’s ‘The Velvet Rope’, in celebration of its 25th anniversary this week. The expanded edition will arrive this Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years after the original album was released. It will feature a smorgasbord of bonus tracks, which will be available on streaming platforms for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Gwen Stefani ‘Melts’ Over Memory of First Public Date With Blake Shelton: Watch

It’s been six years since Gwen Stefani and her now husband Blake Shelton made their public debut — and she still gets sentimental over that night. During her Monday (Oct. 3) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 53-year-old star opened up about the details of the red carpet event at which she and Shelton appeared for the first time as a couple, from the stunning gown she showed up in to what the weather was like. The impromptu relationship story came after Kelly Clarkson asked Stefani to react to throwback photos of fabulous dresses she’s worn throughout her career. When...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Almost Done With Dr Dre-Produced Album, ‘Missionary’

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1993 Dr. Dre-produced solo debut album, Doggystyle, with another sure-to-be-epic collaboration. Speaking to Stephen A. Smith on Friday for the ESPN commentator’s Know Mercy podcast, Snoop revealed that “me and Dr. Dre been working on an album for the past two months.” Related Eminem's Feud With Snoop Dogg Ended When Dr. Dre Suffered a Brain Aneurysm 10/03/2022 Snoop said he’s slated to wrap recording on the Dre-helmed album in Nov. adding that the title is Missionary. Smith cheekily asked what inspired the name, with Snoop explaining, “the first album was Doggystyle.”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Billy Eichner
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Daniel Seavey
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Waiting For Tonight’ With Sultry Jennifer Lopez Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s daytime talk show just got a nighttime makeover. For the Tuesday (Oct. 4) installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s live music series Kellyoke, the three-time Grammy winner enlisted her band Y’all for a sultry cover of Jennifer Lopez‘s dance version of “Waiting For Tonight.” Related Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Over Memory of First Public Date With Blake Shelton: Watch 10/04/2022 Lopez’s version of the song — which was originally released by girl group 3rd Party — is a pulsing club-ready dance track. For her cover, however, Clarkson chose to strip back “Waiting For Tonight” into a slinking, sensual ballad. “Waiting for tonight,”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Music Box#Global Citizen Festival
thebrag.com

Dave Chappelle sings Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins tribute

It was an all-star affair as artists took to the stage to celebrate the life of late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Joan Jett, Pink, Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard, Travis Barker, Kesha, Josh Homme, Joe Walsh, Wolfgang Van Halen and more came joined the Foo fighters in a musical extravaganza at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late music legend.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

‘The Voice’ Contestant Dia Malai Delivers ‘Real Love’ on Mary J. Blige Classic

Dia Malai auditioned for season 22 of The Voice on Tuesday (Oct. 4) with a high-energy cover of “Real Love” by Mary J. Blige. “We are lovers through and through/ And though we made it through the storm/ I really want you to realize, I really want to put you on/ I’ve been searching for someone to satisfy my every need/ Won’t you be my inspiration?/ Be the real love that I need,” she sang on the opening verse. Related 'The Voice' Contestant Grace Bello's Soaring Justin Bieber Cover Gets a Four-Chair Turn 10/05/2022 The 26-year-old’s vocals quickly earned the stamp of approval from...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 2002, Kelly Clarkson Celebrated Her First ‘Moment’ Atop the Hot 100

“Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. Kelly Clarkson only had to wait a few weeks to go from unknown to American Idol. The ultimate confirmation of her idol status is her placing at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.” In the Billboard issue dated Oct. 5, 2002, Fred Bronson chronicled Clarkson’s – and Idol‘s – first Hot 100 coronation in that week’s Chart Beat column. Related Kelly Clarkson Gets Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Surrounded by O.G. 'American Idol' Judges 10/05/2022 Along with the initial leader on the list for an Idol contestant, after the show had premiered on...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Kim Petras Arrives With ‘Unholy’ Sam Smith Collab

Kim Petras is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker, as the pop singer-songwriter scores her first entry on the Oct. 8-dated ranking, thanks to her new collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” Related Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Launches at No. 1 on Billboard Global Charts 10/04/2022 The steamy song, released via EMI/Capitol Records Sept. 22, soars in at No. 3 on the Hot 100 with 23.2 million U.S. streams, 2.8 million radio airplay audience impressions and 12,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 23-29 tracking week, according to Luminate. The single concurrently launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It also...
MUSIC
Billboard

Teen Ansley Burns Impresses With ‘Angelic’ Cover of ‘Unchained Melody’ on ‘The Voice’

If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Teenager Ansley Burns is proof of that. Aged just 14, the Easley, South Carolina native made her mark Monday night (Oct. 3) during The Voice auditions on NBC. Burns covered “Unchained Melody,” a tricky song at the best of times, made famous by the Righteous Brothers and wheeled out in feature films to give a scene some extra punch and power. The youngster with a love of country didn’t buckle under the pressure. Instead, she appeared to grow in confidence as the performance went on, hitting high notes and showcasing her vibrato. Blake Shelton turned first,...
EASLEY, SC
Billboard

Steve Lacy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras Make Some Big ‘Bad’ Moves in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” has spent an impressive 15 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (so far), and this week, it steps aside for a brand-new champ: Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit.” And that’s not the only major action in the Hot 100 top five this week. Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” debuts at No. 3 (and atop the Global 200), marking Smith’s highest debut and Petras’ first appearance on the chart ever. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are breaking down the massive moves on the chart and why these songs...
MUSIC
Billboard

TREASURE Say ‘Hello’ With Catchy New K-Pop Single: Watch

TREASURE is welcoming a new era with one of the catchiest K-pop singles of the year. The boy band’s new EP The Second Step: Chapter Two follows up The Second Step: Chapter One from February that delivered the group’s best showing on Billboard‘s Global charts so far: lead single “JikJin” hit No. 110 on the Global 200, while B-side “Darari” also entered the chart at No. 169 after a surge of viral activity. Co-written and co-produced by TREASURE members Choi Hyunsuk, Yoshi and Haruto, the latest single “Hello” is crafted around surging synthesizers that follow the guys through moments of jock-jam dance breakdowns to stylish rap sections. The chorus’ repetitious...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chart Rewind: In 1990, Garth Brooks Found an Oasis at No. 1

On Oct. 6, 1990, Garth Brooks‘ iconic “Friends in Low Places” began a four-week rule on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart.  Penned by Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee and produced by Allen Reynolds, “Friends” was released as the lead single from Brooks’ LP No Fences, which became his first of 17 leaders on Top Country Albums. The set reigned for 41 weeks, the fifth-longest command in the survey’s history. All four No Fences singles topped Hot Country Songs, with “Friends” followed by “Unanswered Prayers,” “Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House” and “The Thunder Rolls.” “Friends” marked Brooks’ third...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Feeling More Than ‘Good’ About This James Brown Cover

Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to covering hit tracks during each episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and for her latest Kellyoke showcase, the powerhouse singer performed James Brown‘s “I Got You (I Feel Good).” The Texas native kept the blues and funk sound in her cover of the hit single, from the Godfather of Soul’s 1964 Out of Sight album. The song peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1965, Brown’s all-time highest ranking on that chart. You could hear the crowd cheering in the background as Clarkson showered them with powerful vocals during her performance. Fans...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kim Petras Announces New Single ‘If Jesus Was a Rockstar’

Woo-ah! Kim Petras took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 4) to announce her forthcoming single “If Jesus Was a Rockstar.” Related Five Burning Questions: Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Debuts at No. 3 on the Hot 100 10/05/2022 The LGBTQ+ icon in the making shared a look at the single’s cover art, which features her leaning seductively out the window of a yellow truck wearing a stars and stripes-inspired top and flashing her abs. While Petras didn’t reveal an official release date for the song, a release from Republic Records teases that the single is “coming soon” and can be pre-saved by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy