Mariah Carey Celebrates 27th Anniversary of ‘Daydream’: ‘My Most Bittersweet Album’

It’ll always be her baby. Mariah Carey commemorated the 27th anniversary of her fifth album Daydream on Monday (Oct. 3).

“Happy anniversary Daydream…My most bittersweet album (if you read the book, you’ll know why!),” the icon tweeted, referencing her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey . “Oh and I believe it’s 11x platinum by the way (but we like the sound of Diamond!)”

Related

Mariah Carey Was Billy Eichner's Only Choice to Soundtrack 'Bros' Club Scene: 'It Had to Be Mariah'

Released in September 1995, Daydream became Carey’s second RIAA Diamond-certified album following 1993’s Music Box and spawned smash No. 1 singles “Fantasy,” “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men, and “Always Be My Baby,” as well as Journey cover “Open Arms,” “Forever” and “Underneath the Stars.”

For 23 years, “One Sweet Day” held the distinction of being the longest running No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100 in Billboard history, before its 16-week streak was surpassed by Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” in 2019. (The currently reigning Hot 100 No. 1 — Harry Styles’ “As It Was” — is also on the verge of matching Carey’s chart accomplishment as it presently sits at 15 weeks on the chart dated Oct. 1)

Carey has had plenty to celebrate as of late, as she’s also rung in the 25th anniversary of Butterfly , her genre-shifting 1997 follow-up to Daydream , which marked a new period of independence in both her artistic and personal life. In September, she also helped headline Global Citizen Festival in New York City’s Central Park, and revealed in a new interview that she spent the pandemic recording new music , including a new “themed” album.

Read Mariah’s sweet, sweet tribute to Daydream below.