newsdakota.com
Rich Schueneman Retires as Baldhill Dam Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Rich Schueneman has served for nearly 23 years as the Resource Manager of Baldhill Dam northwest of Valley City. He said it’s been a great run since he started in January of 2000. But he said sadly, he and his staff have had...
newsdakota.com
Sanborn Veterans Park Update
SANBORN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There are more than 600 names of Veterans on the Mesabi black granite stone in Sanborn’s Veterans Park. Veterans Park committee chairman Joe Pesek said since last year’s dedication, more families have paid to get veterans names added to the granite stones. He said they just completed the second round of new names.
kvrr.com
Commissioners Respond To Harsh Statements During Downtown Fargo Safety Talk
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during a discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn shared a story about calling 911 on two very intoxicated Native Americans sleeping next to his building downtown. He says police came...
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
valleynewslive.com
Anonymous group stirring up Cass County sheriff race; candidate adamant he’s not involved
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A candidate in next month’s election is setting the record straight tonight as he’s adamant he’s not behind the anonymous group stirring the pot within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. ‘Code 4 Media’ has been at the center of speculation...
newsdakota.com
Superintendent Discusses Exit Interview Policy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Public School District Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech says they want to do a better job regarding exit interviews with staff. During the Monday night board meeting, Dr. Lech informed the school board that in discussions between himself and Sally Ost, they determined they could do a better job collecting and analyzing exit interview data from certified and non-certified staff.
newsdakota.com
Positive Grooming Celebrates Relocation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Positive Grooming. This business provides dog grooming services and is now located at 505 13th St. SE. You can reach them at 701-200-6665. For more information about ribbon cuttings, contact...
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
kvrr.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Stern is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
newsdakota.com
Mary Lou Weber
Mary Lou Weber, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, October 4th at SMP-St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 10th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Church on Monday morning. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, near Mandan, ND.
newsdakota.com
City Enters MOU with Audubon Dakota for Habitat Project
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The City of Jamestown moved to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an ornithological habitat in the city Monday. City Forester Erik Laber says the project was proposed after they were notified that many invasive plants have been seen around the community. That’s where the National Audubon Society comes in.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
newsdakota.com
Recognizing Local Programs During National 4-H Week
ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This week is National 4-H Week. Millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni are encouraged to come together this week to celebrate the many positive development opportunities that 4-H can offer. Danielle Dinger is an Extension Agent with Dickey County Extension Service. She’s also the...
newsdakota.com
JRMC, CVH “No Excuses” Event Scheduled This Month
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Central Valley Health (CVH) have been holding the No Excuses program to eliminate barriers to women’s health. JRMC’s Katie Ryan-Anderson says many partners make the No Excuses program possible. The No Excuses program is offered in...
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
kvrr.com
Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office Helps See Veterans off To Washington, D.C.
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our latest batch of local veterans to take off on the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota. They showed up before sunrise at Hector International Airport in Fargo and escorted around 90 vets into the airport so they could board the plane for Washington, D.C.
newsdakota.com
Alvina Nitschke
Alvina Nitschke, 93, Jud, ND died Saturday September 30, 2022 at Ave Maria Village, Jamestown, ND. Alvina Bossert was born December 23, 1928 in Jud, ND, the daughter of Michael and Dorothea (Rempfer) Bossart. She received her education at Jud Public School graduating at Jud High School. She and Walter...
newsdakota.com
Norman Kleingartner
Norman Kleingartner, 86, Gackle, ND, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home near Gackle. Norman was born February 8, 1936 on the family farm south of Gackle to Balzar and Olga (Schlenker) Kleingartner. He was raised on his aunt and uncle’s farm, Lydia and John Kinzler, following the passing of his mother shortly after his birth. He attended the local country school and helped on the farm.
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
valleynewslive.com
Sheriff’s office exit interviews cite issues within jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 55 people have left the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since current sheriff Jesse Jahner took office in Jan. 2019, but almost none of those reports list the sheriff’s leadership as a reason for leaving. Instead, former deputies cited poor communication and morale within the county jail as the main problem.
