Ferguson Man Posing as Student Accused of Assault at Normandy High

A Ferguson man has been charged with multiple offenses for pretending to be a high school student and entering the female bathroom at Normandy High School.The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that on September 22, 18-year-old Antonio Batts passed himself off a new student to gain entry to the north county high school.According to a probable cause statement, Batts entered the school's women's restroom and "touched the buttocks of one female student."When the student resisted Batts, he grabbed the student's shirt at the neck. The student, however, managed to get away."[Batts] remained in the building before he was apprehended, asking female students if they would like to meet him in the bathroom to engage in sexual conduct," the probable cause statement says.Batts is now facing one trespassing and two assault charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest."This behavior is very concerning to us," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement to media. "The safety of students, particularly at school, is of the utmost importance to our office. We are grateful the victim was not seriously harmed."