ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Ferguson Man Posing as Student Accused of Assault at Normandy High

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEUIy_0iKBO5lk00
Normandy High School

A Ferguson man has been charged with multiple offenses for pretending to be a high school student and entering the female bathroom at Normandy High School.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that on September 22, 18-year-old Antonio Batts passed himself off a new student to gain entry to the north county high school.

According to a probable cause statement, Batts entered the school's women's restroom and "touched the buttocks of one female student."

When the student resisted Batts, he grabbed the student's shirt at the neck. The student, however, managed to get away.

"[Batts] remained in the building before he was apprehended, asking female students if they would like to meet him in the bathroom to engage in sexual conduct," the probable cause statement says.

Batts is now facing one trespassing and two assault charges. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

"This behavior is very concerning to us," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement to media. "The safety of students, particularly at school, is of the utmost importance to our office. We are grateful the victim was not seriously harmed."

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 2

Related
abc17news.com

Life sentence for killer of retired St. Louis police captain

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired St. Louis police captain as he tried to stop a pawn shop from being looted during racial injustice protests two years ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the life term was mandatory after Stephan Cannon was convicted in July of first-degree murder in the death of 77-year-old David Dorn. Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner. He showed up at the north St. Louis business as it was being ransacked on June 2, 2020. Cannon told Dorn’s family he was “sorry for their loss” but denied being the shooter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
City
Normandy, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Normandy, MO
Crime & Safety
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Ferguson, MO
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Jury recommends death for St. Louis man who killed 4

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jurors recommended the death penalty Tuesday for a St. Louis area man who killed his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. Richard Darren Emery, of St. Charles, hung his head, embraced his lawyers and cried after Judge Michael Fagras read the verdict. The victims’ friends and family shook hands and smiled. Fagras will formally sentence Emery on Nov. 3, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
FLORISSANT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Normandy High School#Fac
5 On Your Side

St. Louis police release photos, video of people they believe shot children near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for three people they consider suspects in a shooting that left a 16-year-old and a 9-year-old injured last month. Police said they are looking for three people that were seen on surveillance video walking in the area of Warne and Natural Bridge avenues in the afternoon on Sept. 12. Police said the suspects fired multiple shots toward the 4000 block of Palm Street, where the two victims were shot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
abc17news.com

Man charged with damaging Scott Joplin House

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday with breaking into the historic home of ragtime composer Scott Joplin and causing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Daley-Bey faces one count each of second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage. No attorney is listed for him in online court records. Police say several windows were busted and artifacts were damaged during the Sunday morning break in at the Scott Joplin House. Damage also was reported at a construction building less than a block away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

MoDOT to close Manchester this weekend for Oktoberfest, warns drivers of other ongoing closures

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation released a list of ongoing road closures drivers should be aware of now until spring 2023 in the St. Louis area. According to the release, a section of Manchester Road will be closed this weekend due to Oktoberfest. The road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The road will be closed between Taylor Avenue and Newstead Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
265
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy