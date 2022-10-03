Read full article on original website
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
fox17.com
Metro Police needs public's help identifying suspect involved in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person or persons responsible for an Aug. 3 Nashville shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. The victim was hit in the head and is continuing to recover after the reported shooting in the 2900 block of...
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
fox17.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
fox17.com
TBI releases portions of video showing people near Sumner County courthouse fire
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released portions of surveillance video that shows two people in the area of the Sumner County courthouse before it went up in flames in early August. On Wednesday, surveillance video captured by a nearby business shows two people...
Suspect charged after firing gun in populated area, police say
The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.
WSMV
‘Too bad he isn’t dead’: Man charged after metal pipe attack in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Nashville Monday night after police say he beat another man with a metal pipe. Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is charged with attempted criminal homicide. Metro Police responded to 150 Second Ave South after a witness called saying there was a fight underneath...
1 killed, multiple others injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
WSMV
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
4 injured in drive-by shooting in East Nashville; Multiple suspects sought
An investigation is underway after four people were injured in a drive-by shooting late Sunday night in East Nashville.
fox17.com
Clarksville Police investigate possible suspicious activity involving white van
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Sept. 30, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 9-1-1 call around 5 p.m. from a woman claiming her 7-year-old child was offered money by a black male and a black female in a white van. The police department is currently investigating this situation....
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
fox17.com
Nashville man charged for vehicular homicide in crash that killed pedestrian
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man was charged on a grand jury indictment Tuesday for vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash on July 14. Metro Police said fatal crash investigators charged 49-year-old Kevin Messer of Nashville for the July crash in the 3900 block of Apache Trail that killed pedestrian, 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter of Memphis.
fox17.com
Metro officer suffers head injury while arresting intoxicated man armed with box cutter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Police officer was hospitalized Saturday after he attempted to bring a man into custody following a fight. MNPD says officers were called to a fight on 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place on Saturday afternoon. That's where they learned 24-year-old Ancelmo Garcia Vasquez had cut a man with a box cutter and also attacked him with a large metal water bottle.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
WSMV
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
