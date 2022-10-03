ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsL34_0iKBNpsm00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say three Orlando men were charged with murder after a man was shot and left to die on a road in unincorporated Haines City last month.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the victim had been shot multiple times and was found stumbling and covered in blood in the area of Lake Marion Creek and Midway Road in the early morning hours of Sept. 24.

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

The 26-year-old was rushed to an area hospital and died a few hours later, according to deputies.

Investigators learned a black Mercedes-Benz was seen in the area around the time the shooting occurred.

“The Mercedes was soon identified, and that lead to the identification of Felix Jomar Agosto Velazquez,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, Velazquez and the victim were friends, and had spent the last few days together with the two other suspects, Joel Javier Ortega, 29, and Bryan Jose Colon Deleon, 26.

The three men were found together in Orlando, and arrested and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence before they were booked into the Orange County Jail, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol car washed away by Hurricane Ian after bridge collapses in Hardee County

Deputies said all three admitted to being inside the Mercedes with the victim in the area where the shooting occurred, but refused to share more information.

“The victim was shot and left to die in a very rural part of the county. With very little information to start with, our homicide detectives were able to determine all three of his killers, and get them charged in about 24-hours. Our prayers go out to the victim’s family, and hopefully they’ll see justice carried out swiftly against these three murderers,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 15

Related
850wftl.com

Florida man arrested after fatally punching man in face

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL– — A 48-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after he fatally punched a man in the face during a fight at a gas station. The incident was reported at the Chevron at 402 S U.S. Highway 41, in Ruskin on Sept. 27. Police say...
RUSKIN, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haines City, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Haines City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Deputies: Suspect on the run after shooting, killing man in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Orlando Monday afternoon. on Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road Monday afternoon. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to Silver Star Road off N Hiawassee Road regarding the shooting...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Person
Jomar
fox13news.com

Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murderers#Florida Highway Patrol#County Jail#Violent Crime#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

$5,000 reward offered for info on Orange County homicide

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information regarding the homicide of a man Monday afternoon. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 6900 block of Silver Star Road following a shooting. The victim, Louvens Joseph, was transported to the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy