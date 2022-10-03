Plano Could Gain A Second Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies could soon offer its warm, sugary creations at a second location in Plano . According to a recent project filing, a new Crumbl is being planned for 7000 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 104C, Plano.

The filing lists the tenant as Noah Guymon , who also owns and operates Crumbl Cookies in Wylie and Sherman . The new Plano spot could open in late 2022 or early 2023 depending on construction.

Crumbl is currently serving sweet treats at one Plano location at 6100 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 100B, as well as at about two dozen others across North Texas. The cookie shop features a rotating menu of oversized cookies that can be warmed when purchased.

Each week, Crumbl offers several different cookie flavors ranging from the classic Milk Chocolate Chip to Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Roll. If you want milk with your cookie, you can grab a bottle to enjoy with your treat.

According to the Crumbl Cookies website , the brand focuses on developing unique cookies often inspired by other sweets such as pies, cakes, and candies. They are then served in the company’s signature pink box. Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first Crumbl Cookies in Utah back in 2017. Crumbl has been popping up across the country since then.

