ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Plano Could Gain A Second Crumbl Cookies

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ6fO_0iKBNY4X00

Crumbl Cookies could soon offer its warm, sugary creations at a second location in Plano . According to a recent project filing, a new Crumbl is being planned for 7000 Independence Pkwy., Ste. 104C, Plano.

The filing lists the tenant as Noah Guymon , who also owns and operates Crumbl Cookies in Wylie and Sherman . The new Plano spot could open in late 2022 or early 2023 depending on construction.

Crumbl is currently serving sweet treats at one Plano location at 6100 W. Park Blvd., Ste. 100B, as well as at about two dozen others across North Texas. The cookie shop features a rotating menu of oversized cookies that can be warmed when purchased.

Each week, Crumbl offers several different cookie flavors ranging from the classic Milk Chocolate Chip to Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Roll. If you want milk with your cookie, you can grab a bottle to enjoy with your treat.

According to the Crumbl Cookies website , the brand focuses on developing unique cookies often inspired by other sweets such as pies, cakes, and candies. They are then served in the company’s signature pink box. Cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first Crumbl Cookies in Utah back in 2017. Crumbl has been popping up across the country since then.



Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 2

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tell Me Something Sweet offers homemade bars, pies and cakes in downtown Plano

Tell Me Something Sweet in Plano offers a variety of desserts, including apple pie, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tell Me Something Sweet Bakery opened Oct. 1 at 930 E. 15th St., Ste. 200, in downtown Plano. The bakery was started by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Candace Ford. It features classic homestyle desserts, such as layer cakes, lemon bars, pecan bars and more. 469-551-3582. www.tmssbakery.com.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

10 North Texas Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall

If you are looking for a local Texas pumpkin, the pumpkin patch at the Dallas Farmers Market is the place to go. With more than 25 varieties available for purchase, the options are plentiful for all your pumpkin-picking needs. Don’t miss Texas Pumpkin Day on October 8, where there will be kids’ arts and crafts all day and train rides from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Food & Drinks
Plano, TX
Lifestyle
Plano, TX
Business
Local
Texas Restaurants
State
Utah State
Plano, TX
Restaurants
City
Wylie, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Milk Chocolate#Bakery#North Texas#Food Drink
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Butcher shop now open in Argyle

A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
ARGYLE, TX
What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
646
Followers
247
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy