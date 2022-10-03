ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tom Manley
2d ago

Hmm. Didn’t our loser of a mayor just complain about a lack of funds but he can purchase $80,000 mustang EVs. Course he needs to cut the police budget. Typical liberal democrat idiocy

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bicyclist hit in Mequon, driver cooperating

MEQUON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 58, riding a bicycle, was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 5 on the trail on Donges Bay Road. Police said the man entered the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. and his view of traffic was blocked by parked trucks on the roadway. The bicyclist entered the path of a vehicle, which hit him.
MEQUON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near Appleton and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Thursday morning, Oct. 6 on the city's northwest side. It happened just after midnight near Appleton and Fairmount – near Vogel Park. FOX6 News crews found two heavily damaged vehicles on scene. No additional details have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
uwpexponent.com

Streetlights Turn Purple in Milwaukee

People who have driven through the Milwaukee area recently may have noticed the purple-tinted streetlights lining I-94 or I-43. A significant number of streetlights on the highway now have a purple tinge, especially in the southeast region of Wisconsin. Susana Da Silva of CBC News notes that these sudden purple...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mystery of south side stench solved

MILWAUKEE — There was a stinky situation in Bay View this week. Apparently, some maintenance work by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is to blame. The neighborhoods around Chase Avenue and the Kinnickinnic River have been dealing with the strong odor since Monday. Resident Vince Hack complained about the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse

MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Coyote spotted roaming Kenosha’s northeast side

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha native Ilena Conforti had an interesting visitor at her northside residence Saturday (Oct. 1) morning. “I told my...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police presence near 40th and Villard

MILWAUKEE – Large police presence near 40th and Villard, according to TMJ4 News. Dozens of police and EMS vehicles at the scene of what seems to be a multi-car crash. Witnesses tell TMJ4 News they heard 5 gunshots inside a house. Police have yet to release or confirm any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI

