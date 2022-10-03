Read full article on original website
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Sends Some Lead Down Range in Badass Footage From Her ‘Date Night’
Mike Fisher took his wife, Carrie Underwood, on a date recently. But before they went to dinner and a movie or whatever other activities may have been on the itinerary, they made a stop. They visited a range, and Carrie took the opportunity to fire off some rounds. Check out that Mike Fisher shared video below.
Anyone Else Still Traumatized By Carrie Underwood’s “Just a Dream” Music Video?
Why on earth did CMT insist on playing this music video every morning before I went to school?. The one time that breaking down into tears would have been extremely inconvenient. But, seriously, I was traumatized by the “Just a Dream” music video the first time I watched it as...
Harry Styles Is Rocking Cowboy Vibes At His Texas Shows & Fans Are 'Yeehaw-ing' Out Of Excitement
English singer Harry Styles has given his Love On Tour Austin residency all the "cowboy vibes" and the week is not even over yet. During his first show on September 25, the artist wore orange pants and a very cowboy-ish red and white jacket that a TikTok video compared to The University of Texas at Austin’s (UTA) school uniforms and colors.
San Antonio-area native wows all four coaches on 'The Voice'
Which coach did she pick?
WATCH: Fan Epically Fails to Grab Aaron Judge's 62nd HR After Jumping Railing
WATCH: Fan epically fails to grab Judge’s 62nd HR after jumping railing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You gotta do what you gotta do. And when it comes to something as precious as New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushing his record-breaking 62nd home-run of the season, this fan did it.
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
LeBron James wants to own NBA expansion team in Las Vegas
LeBron James made his post-retirement goals clear: He wants to own an NBA team, and he wants it in Las
Master Plan Maps Potential of Former Naval Air Station in Dallas
The city of Dallas takes a new step Thursday towards transforming the former Naval Air Station Dallas into a destination of new commercial development, offices, restaurants, stores and homes. A 59-page presentation on the latest plan for the site known as Hensley Field will be shared with the City Plan...
Lebron James again pressures NBA on Las Vegas expansion and ownership of that potential franchise
Lebron James’ heart currently resides in Los Angles and his focus is on getting the Lakers a 17th championship, however,
Beto O'Rourke poses with Harry Styles after concert shoutout
Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic contender for governor of Texas, posted a picture of himself with British pop artist and actor Harry Styles after the musician shouted him out at a concert in Austin.
