Hy-Vee recalls cheese in Kansas, Missouri over Listeria concerns

By Heidi Schmidt
 2 days ago

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo Cheese USA.

The following items are included in the recall:

UPC Product

02-47309-00000           Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000         Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000         Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000         Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000         La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000           La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681                 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588                 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

The “Best By” expiration dates for the impacted cheeses range from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Customers who bought any of these products should discard them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 1-800-772-4098.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

