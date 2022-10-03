Read full article on original website
New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
Fall colors pop up across Iowa
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released an update about the Fall Foliage taking place in Iowa. Fall colors started popping up across the state. The colors appear more vibrant this year, possibly due to the recent crisp weather. Cottonwood, Hackberry, Elm, Basswood, and...
Drought may be impacting some crops growth as Iowa farmers enter harvest season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers across Iowa are hitting the ground running, harvesting 26% of soybeans and 11% of corn so far. Gentry Sorenson, field agronomist for Iowa State says, "right now a lot of growers are working on harvesting soybeans at this time. They're making significant harvest progress due to very ideal conditions out there."
12th annual climate statement: Benefits of Iowa's trees in helping combat climate change
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Without trees, the effects of climate change on our health and wellbeing would be greater. That was the message from Iowa's leading climate scientists in their 12th annual statement released on Wednesday. This comes in light of recent heat waves and multiple...
Miller reminds Iowa veterans of rights to time off on Veterans Day
DES MOINES - As we prepare to recognize the men and women who have served our country this Veterans Day, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reminds veterans of their right to request time off for the November 11 holiday. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A went into effect requiring employers...
New website launches, striving to help Iowans easily navigate and understand Iowa's laws
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new collaboration between the State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library tries to give Iowans easy access to the state law. Carissa Vogel, the director of the University of Iowa Law Library, says, "it can be really hard to find information that is reliable, free to access, and easy to understand."
Frost possible again later this week in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Over the past few weeks, the weather here in the Midwest has been rather quiet with very few changes. This has been partially due to Hurricane Ian stalling out the upper-level flow keeping high pressure in place for quite a while. Finally,...
Good weather gives Iowa farmers almost 7 days for fieldwork last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was in full swing with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.
Former Iowan may move back to the state after Hurricane Ian demolishes Florida business
DES MOINES, Iowa — Living in Iowa since he was seven, Jason Crosser, decided to make Florida his home after college. A teacher at the time, he was looking to get rid of his personal gaming items he'd been collecting for decades. Crosser says, "I've been collecting since I...
Homeless pets impacted by Hurricane Ian transported to shelters nationwide
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation continued to show support to the state of Florida, in wake of Hurricane Ian. Due to road closures, more than 100 Florida pets were flown by a local pilot to safety, foundation organizers said. Pets will then make their way to eight...
Domestic violence fatalities decline slightly in first eight months of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Twelve people lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the first eight months of 2022. Nine women and three bystanders were killed as a result of these domestic violence cases. The 12 deaths in 2022 represent a decrease in the number of...
Lawsuit challenging Florida's Parental Rights in Education law tossed by federal judge
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit levied against Governor Ron DeSantis and other Florida officials by two LGBT advocacy groups over the state's new Parental Rights in Education law. The plaintiffs, acting on behalf of parents and teachers, argued the new law violated the...
Mount Vernon wins battle of #3s, clinching WaMac East title for 2022
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Class 3A's #3 ranked team, Mount Vernon, secured an impressive 3-0 sweep over class 4A's #3 team, Marion on Tuesday night. The win gives the Mustangs the WaMac East crown for the 2022 season.
Cornell upsets #20 Coe, beating a ranked opponent for the second time this week
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — The Cornell volleyball team avenged a loss to Coe from earlier in the season, beating the #20 Kohawks 3-1 on Tuesday night. Coupled with a win over #21 Illinois Wesleyan over the weekend, it's the second top-25 win for the Rams in the last four days.
