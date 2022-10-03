ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

New beer will fund water quality restoration projects in Iowa

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Big Grove Brewery and GreenState Credit Union are teaming up to release A Greener State of Mind, a collaboration beer where proceeds will benefit an Iowa environmental charity. A Greener State of Mind is being released to select stores throughout the state today. All proceeds this year will benefit Wings2Water, a statewide charity focused on reducing water pollution and runoff impact.
Fall colors pop up across Iowa

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, Iowa's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released an update about the Fall Foliage taking place in Iowa. Fall colors started popping up across the state. The colors appear more vibrant this year, possibly due to the recent crisp weather. Cottonwood, Hackberry, Elm, Basswood, and...
Drought may be impacting some crops growth as Iowa farmers enter harvest season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farmers across Iowa are hitting the ground running, harvesting 26% of soybeans and 11% of corn so far. Gentry Sorenson, field agronomist for Iowa State says, "right now a lot of growers are working on harvesting soybeans at this time. They're making significant harvest progress due to very ideal conditions out there."
Miller reminds Iowa veterans of rights to time off on Veterans Day

DES MOINES - As we prepare to recognize the men and women who have served our country this Veterans Day, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reminds veterans of their right to request time off for the November 11 holiday. In 2010, Iowa Code section 91A.5A went into effect requiring employers...
Frost possible again later this week in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Over the past few weeks, the weather here in the Midwest has been rather quiet with very few changes. This has been partially due to Hurricane Ian stalling out the upper-level flow keeping high pressure in place for quite a while. Finally,...
Good weather gives Iowa farmers almost 7 days for fieldwork last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Harvest was in full swing with little or no precipitation allowing farmers 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending October 2, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Fieldwork included harvesting row crops, chopping silage, and some fourth cutting of hay.
