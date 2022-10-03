The School of Music will host the first ever Anti Recital on Friday, October 7, at noon in the Center for the Performing Arts’ Concert Hall. Full of talent and humor, the School of Music recital workers will step into the spotlight. Recital workers, whose presence usually goes unnoticed at concerts and recitals, play a vital role in the success of School of Music by setting up for concerts, running livestreams, providing microphones, monitoring buildings, and completing other tasks. The events in the School of Music would not go on without them. It is only fair that these students have a chance to be recognized for their hard work.

