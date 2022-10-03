Read full article on original website
Campus hero: Dave Bentlin
In each issue Redbird Impact highlights an Illinois State faculty or staff member who exemplifies the University’s core value of civic engagement. The fall 2022 Campus Hero is Dave Bentlin ’88, ’92, administrative assistant to President Terri Goss Kinzy. Bentlin, 59, arrived on campus in 1980 from...
Pass it On
A canvas print with the message, “You can do amazing things,” was carefully placed in a bin by Evie Nikokavouras as she carried another load to her car during move-out out last spring. The freshman laughed and said, “It’s time. I need a new quote for next year.”
Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance Fall 2022 season
The Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance presents the fall 2022 production season. Performances will be held on the campus of Illinois State University with location, dates, and times listed for each show below. Fall 2022. Mother Courage and Her Children. Written by Bertolt Brecht. Translated by Eric...
Gubernatorial debate takes center stage at Braden Auditorium
The stage at Braden Auditorium drew the eyes of the state for the live, televised gubernatorial debate of Democratic Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey on October 6. More than 1,200 people filled Braden for the only downstate televised debate before the November 8 election. The debate was...
Philosophy Colloquium: Lana Kuhle
Lana Kuhle, associate professor of philosophy at Illinois State University, will present “Novel Features In Sensory Perception” on Wednesday, October 19, at 2 p.m. in State Farm Hall of Business Room 367. Providing an abstract view of the presentation, Kuhle said, “The body is constitutive of our consciousness,...
Humorous and musical: School of Music to present first ever Anti Recital, October 7
The School of Music will host the first ever Anti Recital on Friday, October 7, at noon in the Center for the Performing Arts’ Concert Hall. Full of talent and humor, the School of Music recital workers will step into the spotlight. Recital workers, whose presence usually goes unnoticed at concerts and recitals, play a vital role in the success of School of Music by setting up for concerts, running livestreams, providing microphones, monitoring buildings, and completing other tasks. The events in the School of Music would not go on without them. It is only fair that these students have a chance to be recognized for their hard work.
Alum proves that even small opportunities sometimes count in a big way
In nature, even the smallest seeds—with care and favorable conditions—can produce great bounty whether it be fields, forests, or flowers. Virgel Caval ’20 is a living example of how that same principle can apply to human nature. Caval arrived at Illinois State University as a freshman admitted...
Will Eno’s Middletown is Our Town for the 21st century
Illinois State University School of Theatre and Dance presents Middletown by Will Eno. The performances will take place in Westhoff Theatre at 7:30 p.m. October 7-8 and 12-15, and at 2 p.m. October 9. The second production in the School of Theatre and Dance’s fall 2022 lineup is a contemporary...
Elton John rocked Horton Field House 50 years ago
Wearing a green sequined suit, platform shoes, and rounded white-rimmed glasses, 25-year-old Elton John electrified Horton Field House’s capacity crowd with a two-and-a-half-hour spectacle of theatrical musicianship 50 years ago. “It was magical,” said John Dallinger ’74, a junior when Elton John performed at Illinois State University October 11,...
