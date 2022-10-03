ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer patients may be at greater risk of death from COVID-19

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
 2 days ago
New research confirms that COVID-19 can be life-threatening for certain cancer patients: More than 16,500 Americans with cancer died from complications related to coronavirus infection during the first 10 months of the pandemic.

"People with cancer, especially blood cancers, who may be immunocompromised, and prostate cancer, who tend to be older, may be at greater risk of COVID-19 complications and death," said study author Xuesong Han, scientific director of health services research at the American Cancer Society.

For the study, researchers identified 3,142 cancer deaths with COVID-19 as a contributing cause and 13,419 COVID-19 deaths with cancer as a contributing cause from March 2020 to December 2020 using death certificate information for U.S. residents. During this time, there were nearly 337,400 cancer deaths that were not related to COVID-19.

There were significantly more COVID-19-related cancer deaths than there were cancer deaths not related to COVID-19 in people with blood cancers, 23.3% vs. 9.6%, respectively, and prostate cancer, 12.4% vs. 5.5%, respectively, the study showed.

COVID-related cancer deaths were more likely to occur in large cities and in males, people aged 85 years or older, and racial/ethnic minorities.

"People receiving cancer treatment generally have a weakened immune system because of the cancer itself and/or its treatment," Han explained. "Moreover, people diagnosed with cancer tend to be older and have other co-morbid conditions that are associated with severe COVID-19 illness, such as heart disease, chronic diseases of the lung and kidney, diabetes and obesity."

Most cancer deaths that were unrelated to COVID-19 occurred at home or in hospice facilities. In contrast, COVID-complicated deaths from cancer were more likely to take place in hospitals or nursing homes/long-term care facilities, the study showed.

The message is clear: People being treated for cancer must take precautions to lower their risk of contracting COVID-19, including staying current on vaccinations, avoiding crowded indoor spaces and wearing masks in public, Han said.

"Up-to-date vaccination is important even if patients had a prior COVID-19 infection because people can be infected with COVID-19 more than once," she said. "It is also important for family members and informal caregivers to be up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, to minimize the risk of transmission."

The new data predates the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and medications to treat the virus.

"When more recent surveillance data for 2021 and 2022 become available for research, we plan to monitor if and how much COVID-related cancer [deaths] decreased nationally after the vaccines became available," Han said. "Research should closely monitor the lasting symptoms of COVID-19 infection among cancer patients and survivors, to inform clinical practice."

The research was published recently in the journal JAMA Oncology.

The findings mirror what Dr. Tobias Hohl witnessed in his practice during the early days of the pandemic. He is the chief of infectious diseases service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The risk of dying from COVID-19 was also higher in people with lung cancer at his hospital, he said.

"COVID-19's main target organ is the lung and respiratory tract so when you have cancer at the same site, it can create problems that you aren't able to compensate for," explained Hohl, who was not part of the study.

The vaccine has definitely saved lives, he added.

"We are in a much better place than we were in 2020," Hohl said. "Now, we have fewer cancer patients with severe COVID-19 than we did in 2020, despite the rapidly spreading Omicron variants."

His advice? Get the updated booster shots as soon as you are eligible and don't forget your annual flu shot to keep your immune system primed. "We are much better at treating COVID-19, so patients do better," he said. "Cancer is a far more significant health problem in 2022 than the risk of COVID-19."

Medical oncologist Dr. Marleen Meyers agreed. She is director of the survivorship program at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center in New York City.

"In the very early days of the pandemic, before masks were recommended, susceptible [cancer] patients were in hospitals and offices with high exposure to the virus," said Meyers, who had no role in the study.

Vaccines have definitely helped. Still, "there are some instances where the timing of the vaccine must be considered so all patients should check with their doctors," she said.

The U.S. National Cancer Institute has more on what people with cancer should know.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

TA RN CCRN CEN MICN
2d ago

It is far worse since 2020. I asked about it. My Oncologist told me. He also advised me to steer clear and prescribed HCQ and Zinc. D3 and Z-Pak. I've avoided a recurrence, thanks to him.

7
Ginny Watson
2d ago

No. The greatest risk of death is due to the lack of correct treament for the covid virus.

Amy Moeller
2d ago

I don't believe this honestly if you have any other health issues u could die from anything u get

Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
IFLScience

Older Adults That Got COVID-19 May Have Up To 80 Percent Increased Risk Of Alzheimer's Disease

People aged 65 and over had a significantly higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease within a year of contracting COVID-19, according to a huge new study of 6 million people. When compared to the control group, there was a 50-80 percent increased risk of developing the neurological disease in people infected with COVID-19, highlighting the current and potential future implications the virus may have on the older populations.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Cancer
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
