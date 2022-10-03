ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Notetaking app startup lands $1.4M local investment

Twos, a startup that has developed a notetaking app and sharing platform, has raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment round led by TampaBay.Ventures. Twos incorporates a calendar, planner, task manager and journal into one place where it can become organized. Twos currently has over 12,000 total users, 5,000 of which were active in the last 30 days.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Airbus Ventures Proudly Announces New Investment in Jiko, a Fintech Led by CEO Stephane Lintner

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its latest investment in Jiko, an Oakland-based revolutionary financial network to store and move money. Jiko today announced that it has closed a $40M Series B funding round. Led by Red River West, the latest round also included support from Trousdale Ventures, Owen Van Natta, Temaris & Associates, La Maison Partners, BPI France, Anthem Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Radicle Impact. Jiko also announced today the public launch of its Jiko Money Storage solution, enabling companies of all tiers – from multinational corporates to startups – to store money in spendable T-bills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005280/en/ Jiko’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stephane Lintner, pictured above. (Source: Jiko)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris

With this sustainability-focused accelerator, Techstars is hitting the reboot button. Going forward, the Paris team will focus exclusively on impact startups with Raphaele Leyendecker acting as the managing director. Every year, Techstars Sustainability Paris plans to accept 24 startups across two batches. Companies receive $120,000 and hand out 6% of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bhbusiness.com

New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars

Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup Accelerator#Innovation#Tech#Climate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Agtech
consumergoods.com

Pressed Revamps IT Infrastructure to Boost Expansion and Accelerate Digital Transformation

“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40-plus stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth,” said Blaine LaBron, Pressed VP of digital commerce and technology, in a statement. He noted that bundling managed services across all facets of store operations provides predictable monthly costs and service levels, as well as valuable business insights.
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative

Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry

The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
APPLE
WWD

Poured Is the Workforce Solution for the Next Generation

In today’s retail landscape, finding talent is harder than ever, forcing brands and retailers to spend higher volumes of resources and several weeks of time. That’s where Poured comes in. Founded by Jonny Tucker and Joe Roberts in 2016, Poured, the app that connects retailers and brands with...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
salestechstar.com

HCLTech and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises

Partnership will enable cloud transformation for enterprises through dedicated Google Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud. HCLTech, a strategic partner of...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site

Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience

EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status

A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
INTERNET
thefastmode.com

Tata Communications Launches Private 5G Global CoE in Pune

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India toaccelerate Industry4.0applicationsandcapabilitiesforenterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and...
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

How SavvyCard’s biggest client became an investor

St. Petersburg-based SavvyCard, an innovator in real estate marketing and lead generation, hit a major milestone in August in securing a six-figure investment deal with an existing client. SavvyCard is a lead development platform that launched in 2012 as a free, online business card. In 2017 the company struck a...
MLS
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech

This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy