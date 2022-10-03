Read full article on original website
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Notetaking app startup lands $1.4M local investment
Twos, a startup that has developed a notetaking app and sharing platform, has raised a $1.4 million pre-seed investment round led by TampaBay.Ventures. Twos incorporates a calendar, planner, task manager and journal into one place where it can become organized. Twos currently has over 12,000 total users, 5,000 of which were active in the last 30 days.
Airbus Ventures Proudly Announces New Investment in Jiko, a Fintech Led by CEO Stephane Lintner
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Airbus Ventures announces its latest investment in Jiko, an Oakland-based revolutionary financial network to store and move money. Jiko today announced that it has closed a $40M Series B funding round. Led by Red River West, the latest round also included support from Trousdale Ventures, Owen Van Natta, Temaris & Associates, La Maison Partners, BPI France, Anthem Ventures, Upfront Ventures, and Radicle Impact. Jiko also announced today the public launch of its Jiko Money Storage solution, enabling companies of all tiers – from multinational corporates to startups – to store money in spendable T-bills. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005280/en/ Jiko’s CEO and Co-Founder, Stephane Lintner, pictured above. (Source: Jiko)
TechCrunch
Techstars unveils sustainability-focused acceleration program in Paris
With this sustainability-focused accelerator, Techstars is hitting the reboot button. Going forward, the Paris team will focus exclusively on impact startups with Raphaele Leyendecker acting as the managing director. Every year, Techstars Sustainability Paris plans to accept 24 startups across two batches. Companies receive $120,000 and hand out 6% of...
bhbusiness.com
New Accelerator Looking to Help Startups Tackle SMI with Digital Tools, Venture Dollars
Digital behavioral health companies have raised billions of dollars, with many even becoming household names. The bulk of these startups focus on low-acuity conditions like anxiety and moderate depression. But the serious mental illness (SMI) space may be ripe for innovation. The economic impact of SMIs is more than $300 billion every year, according to SMI Advisor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
consumergoods.com
Pressed Revamps IT Infrastructure to Boost Expansion and Accelerate Digital Transformation
“Pressed is a growing company. To scale 40-plus stores a year, we needed a partner who can facilitate our growth,” said Blaine LaBron, Pressed VP of digital commerce and technology, in a statement. He noted that bundling managed services across all facets of store operations provides predictable monthly costs and service levels, as well as valuable business insights.
Amazon to Invest $150 Million in BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ Led Companies Through New Venture Capital Initiative
Amazon is getting into venture capital to help fuel founders from under-represented communities. The online mega-retailer announced on Wednesday that it has launched “Amazon Catalytic Capital,” a new initiative to invest $150 million in venture capital funds. In a press release, Amazon said it will focus its investments on funds with Black, Latino, Indigenous, women, and LGBTQIA+ founders, with the expectation to support more than 10 funds and over 200 companies through the next year.
hackernoon.com
Role of Cutting-Edge Technology in Transformation of the Parking Industry
The world of parking is changing in significant ways, driven largely by the adoption of new technologies. New apps and digital services are making it easier for people to find and pay for parking, while connected car features are helping cities monitor where spaces are most needed. Emerging innovations like...
Poured Is the Workforce Solution for the Next Generation
In today’s retail landscape, finding talent is harder than ever, forcing brands and retailers to spend higher volumes of resources and several weeks of time. That’s where Poured comes in. Founded by Jonny Tucker and Joe Roberts in 2016, Poured, the app that connects retailers and brands with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
HCLTech and Google Cloud Expand Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Enterprises
Partnership will enable cloud transformation for enterprises through dedicated Google Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory. HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Google Cloud announced a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership, with new capabilities and service offerings to expedite enterprise migration to Google Cloud. HCLTech, a strategic partner of...
Lighting Manufacturer Halco Launches B2B eCommerce Site
Digital commerce agency Echidna announced Monday (Oct. 3) that the B2B eCommerce and customer self-service website it built for lighting solutions manufacturer Halco Lighting Technologies has launched. The site delivers streamlined eCommerce operations, enriched data and deep integration with Halco’s Epicor Eclipse enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, helping the company...
cryptopotato.com
Next-Generation Mainnet Project NvirWorld Signs MOU With ‘High-Performance’ Blockchain Solana
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 5th October 2022]. NvirWorld, a blockchain company with platforms such as NFT marketplace Nvir Market and decentralized finance (DeFi) service N-Hub, announced the MOU with the Solana Foundation. NvirWorld signed an MOU with the Solana Foundation on September 23, agreed on long-term strategic cooperation...
TechCrunch
EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience
EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
Study Shows Digital Engagement of US Consumers Linked to Employment Status
A strong labor market is a hallmark of a healthy economy. Consumers who are gainfully employed have more freedom to spend and spree, driving commerce and boosting gross domestic product (GDP). But could employment also be key in reshaping consumers’ relationship with the internet?. PYMNTS research shows that employment...
thespoon.tech
For Restaurant Robots to Succeed, Remy Robotics Believes They Need to Be at The Center of The Kitchen
Ask Yegor Traiman about whether robots or humans are better at making food, and he’ll side with his fellow carbon-based lifeforms. “What might be super easy for humans is very difficult for robots,” Traiman told The Spoon. But this doesn’t mean the CEO of food robotics startup Remy...
forkast.news
Software firm Spexi raises US$5.5 mln to develop Flow blockchain-based drone imagery platform
Software company Spexi has raised US$5.5 million in seed funding to create Spexigon, the world’s first crypto-powered fly-to-earn drone imagery platform based on the Flow blockchain, according to a press release on Tuesday. Fast facts. Users can upload aerial images shot by drones to earn $SPEXI token rewards. These...
thefastmode.com
Tata Communications Launches Private 5G Global CoE in Pune
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, has launched a dedicated Private 5G Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Pune, India toaccelerate Industry4.0applicationsandcapabilitiesforenterprises. This new CoE is an agile, secure and indoor facility to test and trial industry use cases. Tata Communications has developed use cases across automotive, metals and...
stpetecatalyst.com
How SavvyCard’s biggest client became an investor
St. Petersburg-based SavvyCard, an innovator in real estate marketing and lead generation, hit a major milestone in August in securing a six-figure investment deal with an existing client. SavvyCard is a lead development platform that launched in 2012 as a free, online business card. In 2017 the company struck a...
MLS・
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
Comments / 0