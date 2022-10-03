Read full article on original website
10 Don't-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 5 – Oct 11
Drunk on apples. Apples and Wine festival at Weed Orchards and Winery, 43 Mount Zion Road, Marlboro on October 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A special experience where guests can pick-your-own apples, enjoy delicious apple food and drink specials, enjoy live music and beautiful views at the farm and winery. To get tickets at a discounted price in advance go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/apples-and-wine-festival-tickets-405744782567 or buy tickets at the door.
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
In Demand: Kingston Eatery Opening 2nd Location in New Paltz
I was pretty excited when I first found out about Moonburger just about a year ago. What is Moonburger? It’s one of the hottest burger eateries in Kingston, that’s what. And what makes Moonburger so special? Well, their burgers are not only delicious, but they’re also plant-based. That was great news for me because I gave up red meat a few years ago but every now and then I crave a delicious burger. Plus it’s totally local. It’s not a chain, so you know you’re buying locally.
Oooh, Ahh! Multiple Opportunities to Catch Fireworks in the Hudson Valley This Weekend
It seems like opinions are split right down the middle when it comes to fall officially being upon us. Half of the Hudson Valley are all about it, bring on the pumpkins, sweaters, apple picking; the other half, well they are sadly watching the last bits of summer fade away. For those having a hard time making the transition from summer to fall, how about some fireworks to make it feel like summer once again? There are a few fun events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend that will close with fireworks, here's the scoop.
Wheel of Fortune Live Pulls Plug on Hudson Valley Show
The show was scheduled for Sunday, October 16th. Last week we told you that one of our favorite game shows was bringing their LIVE version of the show to the Hudson Valley. Wheel of Fortune announced that their LIVE show was scheduled to take over the Ulster Performing Arts Center (UPAC) on Broadway in Kingston on Sunday, October 16th at 7:30 p.m. The live show was scheduled to have a celebrity host (Clay Aiken), who was supposed to give attendees the chance to show off their puzzle-solving skills for cash and prizes.
Watch For Popular HGTV Show In New Paltz New York
It is not unusual these days to see a movie being shot or a national television show filming on the streets of the Hudson Valley. It is actually quite common just about any time of the year. No matter how unaffected you are by a celebrity or the opportunity to...
Popular Poughkeepsie NY Park Closed, When Will it Reopen?
You like going to the park all year long? Who can blame you? Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a great way to spend some time, be it walking around or even sitting down and eating your lunch. There is one popular park, located in Poughkeepsie, New York...
Want to Buy a Business In Catskill New York Hot Spot
I am the type of person who drives down the road sees an old building and then thinks that would be so cool if it was fixed up. I think I may have missed my calling but maybe not I have trouble using a hammer. The truth is it takes a special skill to see a new life in an old ruin.
'Godfather Offer' Closing 40-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
A "Godfather" offer is closing a popular and longtime Hudson Valley restaurant. A 37-year-old Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing a closing date. The Russodivito Family took to Facebook to announce the closing of Marcello’s Ristorante located at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern, New York. Rockland County, New...
Free bus rides for all: Ulster County Area Transit drops fares
“The mission of Ulster County Area Transit (UCAT) is to provide quality public transportation to the residents of Ulster County in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.”. “Puts bread on the table, brother. Benefits. Vacation. You know, you can’t complain.”. – Felix Henriquez, UCAT bus driver. Though not celebrated...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Explore the Amazing Tastes of Beacon on a Cool Brunch Food Crawl
There is nothing quite like a fun and delicious Sunday brunch, especially if it’s in a cool town like Beacon. The problem is that there are so many great places in Beacon to choose from that it’s hard to decide. What if you could try a little of this from here, a little of that from there, and a little something in between? That’s exactly what you’ll be able to do at the Brunch Beacon Food Crawl.
Pumpkin patch in Upstate NY voted fifth best in the United States
Kerhonkson, N.Y. — Looking for the perfect place to pick your future jack-o’-lantern in Upstate New York?. Kelder’s Farm, a Catskills farmstead with a cornucopia of U-pick crops, has been rated the fifth-best pumpkin patch in America. The farm — which happens to be home to the world’s largest garden gnome — was picked by readers who voted in a yearly national poll by USA Today’s 10Best.
Hudson Valley Talent Wanted for Short Film in Millbrook
Have you always wanted to be in the movies? Do you feel that acting is your calling? There are more opportunities than ever these days in the Hudson Valley. There are loads of films and television shows being filmed here in the Hudson Valley, and I’m always seeing casting calls for actors, extras, and crews. But maybe you're only ready to dip your toes into the water.
Dazzling 'Lumagica' Winter Light Display Headed to Hudson Valley
The artists behind some of Europe's most magical light displays are creating an illuminated walking tour right here in the Hudson Valley. Guaranteed to be one of the winter's hottest tickets, Lumagica is headed to the Hudson Valley. The designers of world-class light installations displayed throughout Europe will be transforming a local apple orchard into a winter wonderland starting next month.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
Orange County, NY Awaits New Joey's Pizza Owners
As one door closes, another one opens. Each town has a local restaurant that they visit and enjoy spending time there. Supporting small businesses is essential in the Hudson Valley not only for the establishment's success but for the community as well. A popular, family-owned restaurant in Orange County, NY...
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snow mobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snow storm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Donation creates large wildlife preserve in Dutchess County
DUTCHESS COUNTY – The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) has created the Jesse and Gayle Bontecou Wildlife Conservation Preserve after 1,258 acres of land owned by the Bontecou family was donated to the DLC. The donation consists of more than 1,000 acres of land in central Dutchess County. In a...
