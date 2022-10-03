ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery

OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
OTHELLO, WA
Alleged trooper shooting suspect enters plea

WALLA WALLA – A man accused of ambushing and shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 entered a not guilty Monday. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was arraigned in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He has been formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, threats to bomb or injure property, and harassment. The first three charges carry a firearm possession enhancement. All five charges are felonies.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance

WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
WALLA WALLA, WA
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting

NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
NEW MEADOWS, ID
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
WARDEN, WA
Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
Public Safety
Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.

Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County. Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick

Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
Grandview woman killed in crash

BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
GRANDVIEW, WA

