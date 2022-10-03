Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Deputies searching for suspect in Othello-area robbery
OTHELLO — Adams County deputies are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Othello area. The incident occurred on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Marco Antonio Martinez, is wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft. Few details...
WA-17 closed twice on Thursday evening for separate crashes in Connell & Warden
CONNELL, Wash. – The southbound lanes of WA-17 were closed on Thursday night when a potato truck and a combine harvester collided near the intersection, drawing a response from law enforcement to rural Franklin County. According to an announcement made by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office alerting community members...
Pasco man, 60, found with various drugs while speeding on I-90
WALLACE, Idaho. — Deputies in Shoshone County, Idaho arrested a 60-year-old man from Pasco for speeding and failing to stick in his lanes on I-90 in their jurisdiction. Upon contact, however, they recovered various forms of drugs and related paraphranelia. According to a social media post from the Shoshone...
Drunk driver rolled off road between Basin City and Othello early on Sunday
OTHELLO, Wash. — Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle rollover off the side of Sagehill Rd on the north side of their jurisdiction Sunday morning, only to find the responsible party was clearly drunk. According to a social media post...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Alleged trooper shooting suspect enters plea
WALLA WALLA – A man accused of ambushing and shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. on Sept. 22 entered a not guilty Monday. Brandon Dennis O’Neel, 37, of Walla Walla was arraigned in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He has been formally charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, threats to bomb or injure property, and harassment. The first three charges carry a firearm possession enhancement. All five charges are felonies.
Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife waives extradition
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Moses Lake man that is accused of killing his wife has waived his extradition and will return to Washington, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says. Charles Bergman is accused of killing his wife Teresa around two weeks ago. He was arrested on September 24 in Pennsylvania. Earlier in September, Charles Bergman and his wife, Theresa,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man charged with pointing laser at air ambulance
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man has been formally charged for pointing a green laser at a Life Flight Network helicopter as it was approaching Providence St. Mary Medical Center in April. Mariel Angelo Crews, 37, is charged with second-degree unlawful discharge of a laser. Walla Walla City Attorney Tim Donaldson said the charge is a gross misdemeanor which means that is has a maximum sentence of a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
2 dead in New Meadows Motel Shooting
NEW MEADOWS - On October 1, 2022 at approximately 12:44 p.m. Adams County Sheriff received a report of two individuals shot in the office of the Hartland Inn in New Meadows Idaho. Adams County Sheriff, Washington County, ISP, McCall PD, Valley County, Idaho Fish and Game, Meadows Valley EMS and...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
ifiberone.com
Four people injured in wreck Tuesday afternoon on SR 17 near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon wreck on state Route 17 west of Warden. Javier Sanchez-Zepeda, a 27-year-year-old Othello man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly collided with the back of a 2008 Subaru Outback as the driver had slowed for traffic, according to the Washington State patrol.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake man sentenced to 2 years in prison on fourth DUI conviction
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man has been sentenced to two years in prison after his third DUI conviction in the past three years and fourth overall. Dale C. Briley pleaded guilty in Grant County Superior Court to felony DUI, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device in connection to a July arrest.
Man caught on camera, seen spray painting Franklin County Commissioner’s sign
PASCO, Wash. — Stephen Bauman and his family were driving through Pasco on Sunday, late afternoon, when he spotted someone spray painting Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier’s sign. “Been getting vandalized a lot over the last I don’t know — over a month or so,” Bauman, who owns...
Moses Lake police tap into community funds to aid struggling woman
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Simple acts of kindness can completely transform the outlook of people in need. This was the case in a recent situation when Moses Lake police officers made contact with a woman who simply needed a nudge in her pursuit of a brighter tomorrow. As detained...
FOX 28 Spokane
Pride flags ripped from a Cheney woman’s home for the fourth time, thieves not caught
CHENEY, Wash. – Not once, not twice, not even three times, Rebecca Long’s pride flags have been stolen from her home four times since Memorial Day. “I think there’s more good in this world than there are these three hateful guys,” Homeowner Rebecca Long said. Each...
kpq.com
Four Injured In Semi, Two Vehicle Crash In Grant Co.
Four people are injured from Tuesday crash on State Route 17 west of Warden in Grant County. Deputies say a 2001 Chevy Silverado Pickup driven by 57-year-old Steven Booth of Warden was northbound, just ahead of a 2008 Subaru Outback carrying 67-year-old Stephen Fuchs and 41-year-old Mathew Bobbitt, both of College Place.
Ex jail guard going to prison for smuggling drugs, phones to Tri-Cities inmates
“Law enforcement will not tolerate the very few who dishonor their badge ....,” said U.S. Marshal Craig Thayer.
Broken Main Water Line Creates Washout, Detours in Kennewick
Drivers and residents near 46th and Neel streets in Kennewick will have a few detours. Around 12:45 PM Tuesday, Kennewick Police reported the main water line in that area had blown out, creating a large sinkhole and breaking up much of the street. According to Kennewick Police:. "W 46th Avenue...
KIMA TV
Grandview woman killed in crash
BENTON CO, Wash. -- A 46-year-old woman from Grandview was killed in a crash on Sunday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. on I-82 at milepost 79 near Prosser. She was driving eastbound on I-82 when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the rest of the eastbound lanes, according to Washington State Patrol.
Crime scene investigators search Kennewick home of woman found dead in the river
Her sister says she was reported missing.
Finley burglar entered unlocked home while residents weren’t home
FINLEY, Wash. — Even if you think your neighborhood is safe enough to leave your door unlocked while no one is home, it’s still a good idea to lock it anyway. That was the experience of a Finley homeowner who returned to the house and found that a burglary was committed while they were away.
