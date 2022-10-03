ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Relaxed Dashchund-mix is looking for her perfect home

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gc4Tu_0iKBKf7h00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Dachshund-Mix named Pepperoni. Pepperoni came to the Mobile SPCA and had a litter of puppies. All of the puppies have been adopted. She is a very laid-back dog and loves to be held. She is not hyper and probably will not chew your shoes! She will make a great pet!

If you are interested in adopting Pepperoni, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
utv44.com

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police looking for beer thief

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who they accuse of stealing beer. According to officials, the man who is accused of stealing the beer has done this before. He has allegedly stolen beer from a number of convenience stores on multiple different […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
mobilebaymag.com

New Life for Old Wood

The term “old-school joinery” is not often spoken these days, nor is it practiced. It is defined as physically joining pieces of wood together with precise notches rather than screws and bolts. The practice is best reserved for master woodworkers such as Adam Scardamalia. Actually, “woodworker” is just...
SPANISH FORT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Mobile, AL
Pets & Animals
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while taking out trash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man was shot Tuesday night while taking out his trash. Officials said officers responded to University Hospital after they received information about a shooting. Once they arrived, officers found that a man had been shot while taking out his trash. This happened at […]
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Urban Emporium hosts 4th annual grilled cheese meltdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A non-profit retail store in downtown Mobile is known for helping entrepreneurs jump-start their small businesses. The launching pad store, Urban Emporium, is preparing to host one of their cheesiest fundraisers in order to support the growth of those local businesses. Urban Emporium’s Springboard to Success program will host their 4th […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Dachshund Mix#Nexstar Media Inc
mobilebaymag.com

4 Local Dishes To Try This Month

“Roosters is a fan favorite in Mobile, and they now have a new fan in me after eating their Hen House Burrito. Burritos are usually too heavy for me, but the roasted chicken and Spanish rice, along with chipotle cream, was the perfect mix. If you are looking for fresh and fast tacos or burritos in downtown Mobile, this is your stop!” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

“Should I stay, or should I go?” Why I left…

The Alabama Public Radio news team is examining the issue of keeping skilled and educated workers from leaving the Gulf coast. This on-going series of reports is called “Should I stay, or should I go.” Atlanta, Baltimore, Dallas, Washington D.C., Charlotte, and Chicago are consistently ranked at the top of the lists for best places to live for young Black professionals. They are also the top destinations for many raised in Mobile who are seeking higher salaries and better opportunities for career growth.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Leakesville installs 28 security cameras throughout town

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Security cameras are newly installed throughout Leakesville in hopes to deter and solve crime across the town. The town will pay Mississippi Power about $2,000 per month to lease the equipment. Town Clerk Rex Garretson believes they will be worth every penny when more people are held accountable for committing crimes. […]
LEAKESVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

RSA Tower goes red to honor World Dyslexia Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile skyline will sparkle red lights in honor of World Dyslexia Day Thursday night and Mobile’s own academy for dyslexic students will be there to witness it. Bright Academy is the only full-day program on the Gulf Coast that teaches dyslexic students from first through 12th grade.  Students, parents and faculty […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cruisin’ the Coast lottery player wins $10,000

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – With Cruisin’ the Coast in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky lottery player claimed one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game. The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. In honor of the […]
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy