Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.

According to a police report, it is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

The accident happened at N. 17th Street and N. A Street. Police advise motorists to expect delays for several hours and to consider alternate routes if possible.

