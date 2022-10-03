Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.
According to a police report, it is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.
The accident happened at N. 17th Street and N. A Street. Police advise motorists to expect delays for several hours and to consider alternate routes if possible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0