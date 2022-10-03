ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith vehicle-building accident affecting traffic

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 11 a.m. on October 3, Fort Smith police responded to an accident involving a vehicle striking a building.

According to a police report, it is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

The accident happened at N. 17th Street and N. A Street. Police advise motorists to expect delays for several hours and to consider alternate routes if possible.

