Kansas City, MO

Watch Brady's (final?) mic'd up message for Mahomes after Bucs-Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes finally pulled even with Tom Brady on Sunday -- in one aspect, anyway. The Kansas City Chiefs topped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on NBC's "Sunday Night Football," bringing Mahomes' overall record against Brady to 3-3. Brady won his first two games against Mahomes as a member of...
Corey Coleman released by Kansas City Chiefs

The Corey Coleman experiment is officially over for the Kansas City Chiefs after his release on Tuesday. The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ended the Corey Coleman experiment of 2022 with his reported release on Tuesday. The team decided to let him go, per NFL reporter Field Yates. Coleman never...
Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
John Elway's Complaint About Arrowhead Stadium's Crowd Noise Fell on Deaf Ears

If there is one thing we know to be a fact, it's that sports would be meaningless without fans. Sure, games would still be fun to play, but sports as we know it wouldn't exist. This website certainly wouldn't. However, not all fans or fanbases are created equal. Certain fanbases pride themselves on their ability to affect the course of a game, especially in college football and the NFL.
