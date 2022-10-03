If there is one thing we know to be a fact, it's that sports would be meaningless without fans. Sure, games would still be fun to play, but sports as we know it wouldn't exist. This website certainly wouldn't. However, not all fans or fanbases are created equal. Certain fanbases pride themselves on their ability to affect the course of a game, especially in college football and the NFL.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO