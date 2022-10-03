ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation.

Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.

A spokesperson for ACS stated that once the school corporation became aware of the allegations against Lane he was immediately called to the ACS central office where he was ordered to turn over his keys. The school corporation also notified both the Anderson Police Department and the Department of Child Services since the alleged victim was under 18 years of age.

The victim is reportedly a student in the Anderson Community Schools system. Police stated the victim was not a high school student, however.

ACS stated Lane will no longer be permitted access to any school buildings.

