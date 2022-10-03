ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
Planned parenthood launching first-ever mobile abortion clinic

Planned Parenthood is launching its first-ever mobile abortion clinic in the country. The healthcare provider says the clinic will serve border regions of southern Illinois so people in states with abortion restrictions won't have to travel as far for the procedure. "Increasing our capacity to see more patients in Missouri...
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents

BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
Fish and Game begin stocking rainbow trout in southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Along with cooler fall weather comes perfect opportunities to go fishing in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is now stocking rainbow trout in many of southern Idaho's water ways. Stocking began on the Oct. 3 and will continue till the Oct. 28. More than 35,000 rainbow trout will enter into lakes, springs, and ponds.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho with a cookbook showcasing familiar faces

Idaho continues to celebrate the Hispanics' contributions, achievements, and histories during Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their stories and work during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs and the Idaho Commission for libraries have partnered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing a cookbook. The idea was...
