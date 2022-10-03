Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
KIVI-TV
Biden, DeSantis put politics aside while touring damage from Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed unity in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Biden traveled to Florida Wednesday to tour the devastating damage left behind. DeSantis thanked the president for continued assistance from the federal government, which started prior to the storm even hitting on Sept. 28.
KIVI-TV
Planned parenthood launching first-ever mobile abortion clinic
Planned Parenthood is launching its first-ever mobile abortion clinic in the country. The healthcare provider says the clinic will serve border regions of southern Illinois so people in states with abortion restrictions won't have to travel as far for the procedure. "Increasing our capacity to see more patients in Missouri...
KIVI-TV
Las Reinas Del Valle is the first Escaramuza team in Idaho to compete in Nationals
Mexico's oldest sport is known as Charreria. The men who practice the sport are called charros but perhaps more impressive are the women known are the escaramuzas. A group of young women is continuing a traditional Mexican equestrian sport here in Idaho. The sport is escaramuza charreria and the team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIVI-TV
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents
BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
KIVI-TV
In Ian's wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million Florida residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Search and rescue...
KIVI-TV
Fish and Game begin stocking rainbow trout in southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Along with cooler fall weather comes perfect opportunities to go fishing in Idaho. Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) is now stocking rainbow trout in many of southern Idaho's water ways. Stocking began on the Oct. 3 and will continue till the Oct. 28. More than 35,000 rainbow trout will enter into lakes, springs, and ponds.
KIVI-TV
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Idaho with a cookbook showcasing familiar faces
Idaho continues to celebrate the Hispanics' contributions, achievements, and histories during Hispanic Heritage Month by sharing their stories and work during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Idaho Commission of Hispanic Affairs and the Idaho Commission for libraries have partnered to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing a cookbook. The idea was...
RELATED PEOPLE
KIVI-TV
How the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce supported one Latina-owned business owner when she was ready to give up
IDAHO — Nearly one in four new businesses is Hispanic-owned. The almost-five million Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States contribute billions to the American economy annually. "I was already at that point; I was like Jose, I just need to walk away if I can't sell; this is my...
KIVI-TV
Calling all anglers: What to know about the fish you're catching from the hatcheries producing them
IDAHO — Idaho's anglers have no shortage of options in the region. Here's what you might not know about those fish you're catching:. Idaho is the No. 1 producer of trout in the country. The Snake River aquifer stays at a temperature range between 57-59 degrees, which is perfect...
Comments / 0