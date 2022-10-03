Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
US: In September Kia EV6 Sales Decreased To The Lowest Level So Far
Kia America reports 56,270 car sales in September, which is 6.4% more than a year ago and the best-ever September. Also, the third quarter was record-breaking. Year-to-date, the company sold 518,148 cars (down 6.7%). According to Kia, its EV sales increased last month by 41% year-over-year, however, the South Korean...
insideevs.com
US: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Decreased Even More In September
In September, Hyundai Motor America sold 59,465 cars in the US - about 11% more than a year ago. That improved the year-to-date result, but it's still a bit lower than a year ago, at 528,298 (down 10%). In the case of the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5, we are surprised...
insideevs.com
It's Revenge Of ICE Cars In Italy As Plug-In Sales Drop 7% In August
There is no sign of relief from the ongoing EV crisis in Europe’s fourth largest auto market. As the rest of the Continent continues to enjoy an increasing share of plug-in vehicles across all major countries, Italy is showing a worrying pullback, whose causes – as ever – are also political.
insideevs.com
Aside From EVs, How Does Tesla Make Money In 2022?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
insideevs.com
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Convertible EV Confirmed For 2023 Debut
Maserati has shown us most of its new GranTurismo Folgore, the automaker’s first electric vehicle, with the exception of the vehicle’s dashboard, which is hidden during all public appearances. The automaker still has an entirely different body style that it has yet to show, though, the drop-top GranCabrio, which will reportedly go on sale next year, not long after the hardtop.
insideevs.com
Toyota Resumes bZ4X Production After Fixing Wheel Hub Bolt Issue
Toyota has announced it will resume production and sales of the bZ4X after fixing the cause of the recall announced in June. Toyota Executive Vice President Masahiko Maeda was quoted as saying by Reuters that the automaker will gradually resume bZ4X shipments and will prioritize meeting demand for customers waiting for the car.
insideevs.com
AAA Helps EV Owners With Range Anxiety, Adds Monthly Battery Report
As a growing number of people are making the switch to electric cars over gas cars, some insurance companies are looking at not only how they can help the transition, but also how they can attract new customers. While some insurance companies are charging a premium for EV coverage or perhaps even trying to limit coverage, others are adding features that may appeal to electric car owners.
insideevs.com
US: Chevrolet Bolt EV/Bolt EUV Sales Surged To New Record In Q3
Chevrolet celebrates a great comeback of its electric car sales and strong overall results in the US during the third quarter of this year. The brand reports that its total sales increased in Q3 by 23.9% year-over-year, to 372,873 units. This allowed Chevy to narrow the year-to-date gap, as after the first nine months, the brand sold 1.1 million cars (down 3.9%).
insideevs.com
US: Porsche Taycan Deliveries Decreased In Q3 2022
During the third quarter of 2022, Porsche delivered 16,581 cars in the US, which is 8.5% more than a year ago. The company explains that its supply increased amid sustained customer demand. The year-to-date deficit decreased to 4.9%, compared to the previous year, as the total volume stands at 49,110.
insideevs.com
Very Orange 2010 Tesla Roadster Is Up For Auction
Tesla made and sold over 2,400 Roadsters from mid-2018 until January 2012, making it quite an achievement for what was an expensive weekend toy to most. Around 1,500 examples stayed in the US, with the most common colors were blue, black, red and silver. At the other end of the...
insideevs.com
Tesla To Expand FSD Beta Program Globally By Year's End
Tesla's AI Day 2022 event held on September 30 was mainly about the Optimus humanoid robot, but the EV maker's specialists also talked extensively about other topics such as the Full Self-Driving Beta program and the Dojo supercomputer. During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said FSD Beta should be...
insideevs.com
Arrival Builds First Production Verification Van At UK Microfactory
Commercial EV startup Arrival has built the first production verification Van prototype at its Bicester microfactory in the UK. In a September 30 press release, Arrival said it produced the first Van in its microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
insideevs.com
Sixt To Purchase 100,000 BYD EVs For Its European Fleet By 2028
German car rental company Sixt has signed a long-term partnership agreement with China's EV leader BYD (Build Your Dreams) to purchase approximately 100,000 electric vehicles through 2028. Sixt has committed to an initial order for "several thousands" of pure-electric BYD cars, the first of which will be delivered in the...
insideevs.com
Base Nissan Ariya Completed Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge In 11 Hours
The entry-level Nissan Ariya (front-wheel drive with a 66-kWh battery), has been recently tested in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge in Norway to see its long-distance travel capabilities, related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging. This version has a range of about 342 km (213 miles)...
insideevs.com
Edmunds Tests Ford Lightning Towing Ability Against Hybrid, ICE And Diesel
All vehicles incur a noticeable efficiency drop when towing a trailer, but while ICE vehicles can get a full tank in minutes, while an electric vehicle will take longer to charge and its reliance on public chargers that may or may not work further dents its appeal. This seems to be the conclusion drawn from this group towing test performed by Edmunds, which pitted ICE and hybrid trucks against the Ford F-150 Lightning.
insideevs.com
Norway: Plug-In Car Sales Declined By 21% In September 2022
New passenger car sales in Norway relentlessly decrease. In September, the number of registrations amounted to 14,646 (down almost 19% year-over-year). That brought the year-to-date number to 102,761 (down 20.3%). The bad news is that plug-in electric car sales not only also decreased, but decreased even a bit faster than...
insideevs.com
Popular YouTuber Slams Volkswagen Over ID.4 Software Issues
The Volkswagen ID.4 has been one of the best-selling electric vehicles in many markets since its introduction in late 2020. We've reviewed it here and had mostly positive things to say about the all-electric compact crossover SUV from Wolfsburg. However, there's a big difference between driving a car for a...
insideevs.com
New Fiido X E-Bike Brings Practicality And Affordability To The Table
The Fiido X was initially unveiled to the public in the summer of 2021, when it saw strong sales as a result of its simple yet sophisticated appearance. Due to its folding frame, which made it a perfect choice even for those living in small city flats, the X also demonstrated its reliability as a compact and convenient commuter.
insideevs.com
Tesla Megapacks Arrive In Hawaii, Kicking Coal To The Curb
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Honda Fully Unveils 2024 Prologue, Its First-Ever Electric SUV
Following several teasers, Honda has fully unveiled the design of its first all-electric SUV, the Prologue. Arriving on the North American market in 2024, the Honda Prologue combines a brand-specific design—the work of the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles—and the General Motors-sourced Ultium platform. Honda says the...
