Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE, BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...
FIFA・
itechpost.com
PlayStation 5 Jailbreak Exposed, Making Users Access Debug Menus, Install Unauthorized Games
A supposed jailbreak on the PlayStation 5 was revealed with its experimental IPV6 kernel exploit that makes use of a Web kit vulnerability, a game console modder named SpecterDev announced Monday. It is quite apparent that the jailbreak seems extremely limited. It can only work on PS5 consoles with firmware...
IGN
PSVR 2: Sony Is Reportedly Making 2 Million Units for Launch
Sony appears to be expecting a successful PlayStation VR2 launch, as it's reportedly making two million units of the headset ahead of its early 2023 release date. According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with Sony's operations said the company is hoping to produce the two million units between September 2022 and March next year.
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
Amazon devices are on mega sale ahead of Prime Day—get early Black Friday deals on speakers, tablets
Some of the best Amazon devices are on sale ahead of October Prime Day 2022. Shop these early Black Friday savings on speakers, cameras and more.
CNET
Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback
If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
'High-Profile' Call of Duty Streamers Buy Cheats, Activision Says
Activision claims that some "high-profile" Call of Duty streamers in the U.S. do in fact, buy and use cheats. The statement was made in Activision's latest court filing in its ongoing lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the most prominent cheat providers in gaming. "EngineOwning ("EO" or the "Enterprise") is a...
TechRadar
Disney Plus on PS5 just got a long-overdue upgrade
At long last, the Disney Plus app on PS5 has been upgraded to support 4K HDR streaming. Accessible via the media tab, you’ll be able to enjoy compatible Disney content, which includes Marvel movies and Star Wars TV shows, in Ultra HD and HDR10 through Sony’s console once you’ve updated the Disney Plus app to a new, native PS5 version.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
The Verge
The Xbox Series S is $50 off, with an extra controller thrown in for free
We’re five days away from Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, and arguably the best part about it is that other retailers are getting into the mix with competing sales events of their own. The first notable one is Target’s Deal Days, and its best sale is on the Xbox Series S.
These earbuds might just fix Bluetooth on the Oculus Quest 2
VR and Bluetooth don't normally play very nicely together, but Soundcore's latest Bluetooth earbuds might fix an age-old problem.
The best OLED TV deals 2022: get an awesome OLED at the lowest price
Get a great deal on a five-star OLED TV.
Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation Is Now Available
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced the Turtle Beach ®Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation ® is now available at participating retailers worldwide. For PlayStation fans gaming on PS5™ and PS4™, Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX expands compatibility to include Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs and Mac ®, while Bluetooth ® connectivity makes the 700 MAX great for mobile gaming. Long-lasting 40+ hour battery life adds to the already robust and impressive suite of sound and comfort-driven features that have made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 series best-selling premium wireless headsets for years. Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, the preeminent premium wireless gaming headset for PlayStation, comes in a stunning Cobalt Blue with Copper trim or Black with Silver trim for $199.99/£179.99/€199.99 MSRP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005268/en/ Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation is Now Available (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35
It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored to Feature Two Front Cameras
Shortly after the release of the Apple iPhone 14, rumors for the iPhone 15 are already running rampant. According to industry insider MajinBu, Apple‘s recently leaked iPhone 15 Ultra is set feature key differentiators from other devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro. The insider claims that the Ultra model will feature 256GB storage, potentially using USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and even include two front-facing cameras. The two front-facing cameras prove to be the largest improvements, turning the heads of Apple product fanatics.
CNET
Google Once Again Teases Its New Pixel Tablet, New Charging Dock
Google really wants people to know it is working on a new tablet. After first revealing that it was working on a tablet back at its IO developer conference in May, on Thursday at its Pixel event the company once again dropped some hints about the upcoming device. Unlike the...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
CNET
Apple Hit With Complaint From National Labor Relations Board
The US National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Apple over accusations that the tech company hampered union-organizing efforts at a store in New York City. The complaint involves allegations that Apple questioned employees about workplace activism and discriminated against workers by preventing the distribution of pro-union materials.
The Verge
The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now
The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
NFL・
