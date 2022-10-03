ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

UPDATE (6 OCTOBER 2022): As of 09:40 BST, the PS5 is currently in stock at nine different retailers in the UK, having restocked at Very, Currys, Amazon, Argos, PlayStation Direct, Scan, EE,  BT Shop and ShopTo. Read on for more information. The PS5 is almost two years old now, but you still can’t buy the console off the shelf. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, the console has been plagued with restock issues. While the situation has improved in recent months, you’ll be hard pressed to find the PS5 being sold on its own, without any extra add-ons. What’s worse is that Sony has recently increased the price of the...
FIFA
IGN

PSVR 2: Sony Is Reportedly Making 2 Million Units for Launch

Sony appears to be expecting a successful PlayStation VR2 launch, as it's reportedly making two million units of the headset ahead of its early 2023 release date. According to Bloomberg, sources familiar with Sony's operations said the company is hoping to produce the two million units between September 2022 and March next year.
CNET

Disney Plus Relaunches on PS5, With Support for 4K HDR Playback

If you've been lamenting the quality of the 1,080p stream of your favorite Disney Plus Star Wars and Marvel shows on your PS5, your time to celebrate has come. You can now download the Disney Plus app on Sony's next-gen PlayStation and stream content in 4K HDR, the streaming service said Tuesday.
TechRadar

Disney Plus on PS5 just got a long-overdue upgrade

At long last, the Disney Plus app on PS5 has been upgraded to support 4K HDR streaming. Accessible via the media tab, you’ll be able to enjoy compatible Disney content, which includes Marvel movies and Star Wars TV shows, in Ultra HD and HDR10 through Sony’s console once you’ve updated the Disney Plus app to a new, native PS5 version.
The Associated Press

Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation Is Now Available

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced the Turtle Beach ®Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation ® is now available at participating retailers worldwide. For PlayStation fans gaming on PS5™ and PS4™, Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX expands compatibility to include Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs and Mac ®, while Bluetooth ® connectivity makes the 700 MAX great for mobile gaming. Long-lasting 40+ hour battery life adds to the already robust and impressive suite of sound and comfort-driven features that have made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 series best-selling premium wireless headsets for years. Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, the preeminent premium wireless gaming headset for PlayStation, comes in a stunning Cobalt Blue with Copper trim or Black with Silver trim for $199.99/£179.99/€199.99 MSRP. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005268/en/ Turtle Beach’s Award-Winning Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Premium Wireless Gaming Headset for PlayStation is Now Available (Graphic: Business Wire)
Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35

It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Rumored to Feature Two Front Cameras

Shortly after the release of the Apple iPhone 14, rumors for the iPhone 15 are already running rampant. According to industry insider MajinBu, Apple‘s recently leaked iPhone 15 Ultra is set feature key differentiators from other devices, particularly the iPhone 15 Pro. The insider claims that the Ultra model will feature 256GB storage, potentially using USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 speeds, and even include two front-facing cameras. The two front-facing cameras prove to be the largest improvements, turning the heads of Apple product fanatics.
CNET

Google Once Again Teases Its New Pixel Tablet, New Charging Dock

Google really wants people to know it is working on a new tablet. After first revealing that it was working on a tablet back at its IO developer conference in May, on Thursday at its Pixel event the company once again dropped some hints about the upcoming device. Unlike the...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
CNET

Apple Hit With Complaint From National Labor Relations Board

The US National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against Apple over accusations that the tech company hampered union-organizing efforts at a store in New York City. The complaint involves allegations that Apple questioned employees about workplace activism and discriminated against workers by preventing the distribution of pro-union materials.
The Verge

The best Nintendo Switch controllers to buy right now

The best controllers for your Nintendo Switch aren’t the ones that come with each system. The removable Joy-Cons included with all Switch consoles (except for the Switch Lite) are convenient since they can be detached to use as wireless controllers for two people. But their tiny, contourless design isn’t that comfortable for long gaming sessions or large hands. And don’t get me started on the dreaded Joy-Con drift.
