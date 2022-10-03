Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett got the call in the second half of Week 4 against the New York Jets after Mitch Trubisky struggled again in the first half. Pickett gave the Steelers some life, though he did also play a role in the second-half collapse with some crucial interceptions as the Jets came back to win. Still, Mike Tomlin is sticking with the rookie as the starter for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, and it’s hard to see him turning back to Trubisky unless there’s an injury or Pickett is truly awful.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO