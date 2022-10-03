MINNEAPOLIS -- For some runners, the start of the Twin Cities Marathon is the most memorable. For others, it's the finish. But for many, it's their chance to see and hear from Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page."To see the runners, all the activity and excitement, it literally doesn't get any better," said Page.Sunday was the debut of the Diane and Alan Page Cheer Challenge, in memory of the former Minnesota Supreme Court justice's wife who died four years ago."It's really humbling that the Twin Cities in Motion would honor Diane and I...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO