Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn OL Brandon Council confident ahead of Georgia matchup
Auburn faces perhaps its most daunting task this weekend, heading to No. 2 Georgia for another chapter of The Deep South’s oldest rivalry. The circumstances are dire in more ways than one. Sure, Bryan Harsin’s seat is hot, but Georgia is also coming off back-to-back close shaves against Kent State and Missouri and will surely be looking for flex muscle. Recent history also doesn’t bode well for the Tigers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn seeks Associate Athletic Director of NIL, retains firm for search
As Auburn continues its search for a new athletics director, the school is also hiring an administrator meant to oversee NIL operations — and has hired a firm for the search. TurnkeyZRG, a professional sports and entertainment search firm, is accepting applications on behalf of Auburn for an Associate...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn WR Landen King to redshirt for 2022
Auburn will be down one receiver for the rest of the 2022 season, as Landen King has opted to redshirt and sit out the Tigers’ seven remaining games, according to multiple reports. The news was reported Tuesday afternoon by Auburn Rivals and later corroborated by On3 and Auburn 247.
Opelika-Auburn News
Former Auburn women's golf champ to open golf specialty store in Auburn
Auburn will soon get a new golf store. Moon Golf, owned by Auburn alumni Anne and Dan Moon, is scheduled to open later this month at 2006 Samglenn Drive. The new Auburn location marks the couple’s fourth store and their first outside of Florida. “The Auburn store, obviously, is...
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn QB updates: Harsin confirms Calzada surgery, Trey Lindsey on scholarship
Bryan Harsin announced the loss of a key figure in Eku Leota on Monday, but he also confirmed previous reports about another player’s season. Texas A&M transfer and quarterback Zach Calzada will be undergoing shoulder surgery Wednesday, ending his 2022 season. That news was first reported on Sept. 22...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn’s Eku Leota ‘most likely’ missing remainder of season
Auburn will be without one of its biggest contributors on defense for several games and most likely the rest of the year, as Bryan Harsin announced Monday that Leota suffered a pectoral injury against LSU. “Eku’s a big loss, and this has nothing to do with anybody behind him,” Harsin...
WSFA
ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
Opelika-Auburn News
Bryan Harsin compares Stetson Bennett to former pupil
Auburn will head into arguably its toughest test of the year this weekend against defending national champion Georgia. On Monday, head coach Bryan Harsin previewed the Dawgs. He was also asked about their starting quarterback, Stetson Bennett, someone who is “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” which was stated in a preface to the question.
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WSFA
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens on Friday, WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16. The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Alabama man killed when his car flips, then is struck by 18-wheeler
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday when his car overturned and then was struck by a semi-trucck. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, state troopers reported. The wreck killed an Andalusia man. William D. Feagin, 60. Feagin was fatally injured after the 2015 Hyundai Sonata he was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Pregnant woman files unfair labor charge against GE Auburn plant: ‘It was just awful’
A former General Electric Aviation employee has filed a federal workplace complaint against the Auburn plant, citing wrongful termination based on her participation in a labor organization. Former manufacturing associate Brenyetta Talley, 31, said she worked at the Auburn plant for six years and won five awards during her employment....
opelikaobserver.com
Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program
OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
School bus driver dies after crash in Mississippi, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A 77-year-old man is dead after a school bus with 12 students onboard crashed in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The crash happened in Marshall County on Taska Road on Thursday, September 29 around 3:20 p.m., the MHP said. Eddie Dixon, 77,...
