Read full article on original website
Related
newsnet5
Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
newsnet5
Hurricane Ian will present many health concerns for Floridians
For Colleen Harty and the tens of thousands of people living in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, the storm is over. "Miserable, miserable," said Harty. But Ian will still threaten their health for months and years to come. In the first few weeks, experts say larger numbers of deep cuts...
newsnet5
Cleveland nonprofit's food truck celebrates 1 year of service, offers up delicious foods and hope
CLEVELAND — A local nonprofit is giving Northeast Ohio residents a second chance at success and bringing some serious comfort in the form of food. Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry rolled out a social enterprise food truck one year ago. It's continuing to grow in popularity while creating new opportunities each...
newsnet5
FORECAST: Still warm despite clouds and rain making a return
CLEVELAND — Warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but we could see a few rain showers approaching from the west by late afternoon as the next cold front moves our way. Much colder air arrives for the weekend. Friday's high will be 20 degrees chillier than Thursday...in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsnet5
FORECAST: Picture Perfect Mid-Week!
CLEVELAND — Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon...a GREAT DAY for the last regular season Guardians Game at 4:10 pm. Sunny skies will be the weather rule for the day, with a few passing clouds. Warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but...
Comments / 0