California State

Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
FLORIDA STATE
Hurricane Ian will present many health concerns for Floridians

For Colleen Harty and the tens of thousands of people living in the aftermath of hurricane Ian, the storm is over. "Miserable, miserable," said Harty. But Ian will still threaten their health for months and years to come. In the first few weeks, experts say larger numbers of deep cuts...
FLORIDA STATE
FORECAST: Still warm despite clouds and rain making a return

CLEVELAND — Warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but we could see a few rain showers approaching from the west by late afternoon as the next cold front moves our way. Much colder air arrives for the weekend. Friday's high will be 20 degrees chillier than Thursday...in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FORECAST: Picture Perfect Mid-Week!

CLEVELAND — Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for the afternoon...a GREAT DAY for the last regular season Guardians Game at 4:10 pm. Sunny skies will be the weather rule for the day, with a few passing clouds. Warm temperatures will hang around on Thursday, but...
CLEVELAND, OH

