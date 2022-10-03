Read full article on original website
Caretakers charged after fatal pedestrian crash in Columbia County
Two people have been arrested after a teenager was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Columbia County. New York State Police have also identified the teen as Romelo Cruze, 14.
Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
Man Found Sleeping In Car On I-84 In Middlebury Accused Of Driving Under Influence
A 30-year-old Fairfield County man was accused of driving under the influence after police said he was found sleeping in his car on a highway. The incident happened in New Haven County on I-84 westbound in Middlebury at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Connecticut State Police reported. A...
Man Charged With DUI After Stop On I-95 Entrance Ramp In Darien
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he drove in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than three times the legal limit. Jeffrey Zager, of Bridgeport, was arrested following a traffic stop in Darien at about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Darien Police Department reported. An officer...
Saugerties man dies in Catskill motorcycle crash
State police say 26-year-old Daniel Valk was riding a Harley Davidson when a driver from Connecticut turned in front of him on Game Farm Road.
34-Year-Old Woman Killed After Tree Falls On Top Of Car In Harrison
A woman was killed after a tree fell on her car on a busy roadway in the region. The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Westchester County on I-95, in Harrison, between exits 18B (White Plains) and 19 (Rye/Harrison). State Police say that a preliminary investigation...
NYSP: Two in custody after car chase in Menands
Two are in custody following a chase that started in East Greenbush and ended on Van Rensselaer Blvd in Menands. East Greenbush started the chase, a reported stolen vehicle, and state police aided.
newportdispatch.com
Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal
POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry
An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident. The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police. A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested for stealing used cooking oil
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Yonkers residents for the theft of used cooking oil from a local restaurant in the Town of Esopus. Charged with petit larceny were Elmin Sanchez-Trochez, 33, and Paola Torez-Jiminez. They were released on appearance tickets in connection with the 2:20 a.m. arrest on September 21.
Columbia County bear attack kills pet donkey
A Columbia County woman is mourning Lucy the donkey after it was killed Monday night.
East Greenbush Police trying to find alleged walker thief
The East Greenbush Police are trying to make out a woman from a Walmart surveillance video, who allegedly stole a Rollator Walker from a victim while she was shopping at the store.
Cooking Oil Theft Trend Hits Ulster County, Two Arrested
If after reading about someone being arrested for stealing cooking oil had you puzzled, imagine wrapping your head around the idea that this is apparently more common than we think. Two Yonkers residents, both in their 30s, were arrested in late September for the crime of stealing used cooking oil...
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Office of General Services is set to auction off surplus several vehicles, a boat, and other equipment. The auction is set for October 12 at 9:30 a.m. at 2369 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs.
26-Year-Old Dies In Double-Vehicle Crash In Hunter
A 26-year-old man has died following a two-car crash in the region. State police in Greene County were called at around 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, with reports of a serious car vs. motorcycle crash in the town of Catskill, near the intersection of Highway 32 and Game Farm Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
DoingItLocal
Trumbull News: Trumbull Mall Fire
2022-10-04@7:00PMish–#Trubmull CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were busy with two incidents going at the same time. Firefighters were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main Street for plants on fire in front of the Apple Store. Firefighters were also called to a kitchen fire on Lillian Drive (video posted separately).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death
CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Rotterdam police investigate bank robbery
The Rotterdam Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Pioneer Savings Bank that occurred on Tuesday.
