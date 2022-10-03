ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NY

Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, NY
Catskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Catskill, NY
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Norwalk, CT
Crime & Safety
Greene County, NY
Accidents
Saugerties, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Saugerties, NY
Saugerties, NY
Accidents
Norwalk, CT
Accidents
newportdispatch.com

Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Pownal

POWNAL — Police say they have identified a 26-year-old man who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pownal on Saturday. Authorities were notified of a vehicle off the road on Cedar Hill Road at around 11:15 p.m. Police say that a 2002 Toyota Tacoma had gone off the...
POWNAL, VT
Daily Voice

Worker Killed In Accident At Grafton Rock Quarry

An employee at a rock quarry in the region has died following an on-the-job accident. The incident happened in Rensselaer County at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at R.J. Valente Gravel in Grafton, located on State Route 2, according to State police. A preliminary investigation determined that Darren Miller,...
GRAFTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for stealing used cooking oil

KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Yonkers residents for the theft of used cooking oil from a local restaurant in the Town of Esopus. Charged with petit larceny were Elmin Sanchez-Trochez, 33, and Paola Torez-Jiminez. They were released on appearance tickets in connection with the 2:20 a.m. arrest on September 21.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested

KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
SAUGERTIES, NY
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Trumbull Mall Fire

2022-10-04@7:00PMish–#Trubmull CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were busy with two incidents going at the same time. Firefighters were called to the Westfield Trumbull Mall at 5065 Main Street for plants on fire in front of the Apple Store. Firefighters were also called to a kitchen fire on Lillian Drive (video posted separately).
TRUMBULL, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death

CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
RED HOOK, NY

