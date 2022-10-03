Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
Red and Blue recruits: Isaac Wilson gets new scholarship offers, will be on national TV this week
Corner Canyon’s 4-star quarterback will face Lone Peak in a game televised on ESPNU.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
Kait 8
Arkansas’ upcoming road battle at BYU to be nationally televised
Arkansas football’s week seven game at BYU on Saturday, Oct. 15 will kick at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on either ABC or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment. The Razorbacks and Cougars (4-1) will meet for the first time. This...
vanquishthefoe.com
TV and Broadcast Details Announced for BYU vs Arkansas
All you afternoon kickoff fans can celebrate. Broadcast details were announced for the BYU-Arkansas game on October 15. The game at LES will kickoff at 1:30 PT on either ESPN or ABC. Oklahoma State at TCU is the other ESPN/ABC option. Networks for each game will be decided after this Saturday’s games finish.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview …. Arkansas players Bumper Pool and Ketron Jackson preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …
nwahomepage.com
Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game
Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg …. Arkansas players Simeon Blair and Ricky Stromberg preview Mississippi State game. KNWA Today: Strut Your Mutt. Question of the Day 10/6. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local...
What goes into making BYU’s Cougar Tails?
Y Magazine at BYU gave a glimpse at how Cougar Tails are made before football games in a video on Instagram
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas’ quarterback situation with key SEC game coming
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the quarterback situation with the Hogs was clouded when KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game with a head injury. Sam Pittman was asked about Jefferson being concussion protocol on Monday and quickly dismissed the question.
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
KUTV
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
nwahomepage.com
Question of the Day 10/6
Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers during bikes, blues, and bbq. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. Cancer treatment, screenings increasing survival …. The American Association for...
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident
Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: BFF announces dates, First Friday
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors – returns to Bentonville tomorrow. The theme is “Oktoberfest.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown...
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
globeslcc.com
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
