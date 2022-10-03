ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

nwahomepage.com

Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
Local
Utah Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Provo, UT
Football
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

TV and Broadcast Details Announced for BYU vs Arkansas

All you afternoon kickoff fans can celebrate. Broadcast details were announced for the BYU-Arkansas game on October 15. The game at LES will kickoff at 1:30 PT on either ESPN or ABC. Oklahoma State at TCU is the other ESPN/ABC option. Networks for each game will be decided after this Saturday’s games finish.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ quarterback situation with key SEC game coming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 25 Arkansas is preparing for No. 23 Mississippi State and the quarterback situation with the Hogs was clouded when KJ Jefferson left the Alabama game with a head injury. Sam Pittman was asked about Jefferson being concussion protocol on Monday and quickly dismissed the question.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KUTV

BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
PROVO, UT
nwahomepage.com

Question of the Day 10/6

Local business gives road safety tips for drivers …. Local business gives road safety tips for drivers during bikes, blues, and bbq. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. ABB holds Manufacturing Day open house in Fort Smith. Cancer treatment, screenings increasing survival …. The American Association for...
ROGERS, AR
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
MAGNA, UT
The Amarillo Pioneer

Alex Fairly Involved in Arkansas Bicycle Accident

Local businessman Alex Fairly was involved in a bicycle crash on Thursday in Arkansas. According to Fairly’s Inspire Amarillo Facebook account, the local business leader was involved in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas. As a result of the accident, Fairly’s team says he suffered eight fractured ribs and a punctured, partially-collapsed lung.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: BFF announces dates, First Friday

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. First Friday, the monthly festival series featuring live music, food trucks, multiple family-friendly activities, and local vendors – returns to Bentonville tomorrow. The theme is “Oktoberfest.” The event, as always, will take place in and around the downtown...
BENTONVILLE, AR
travelnoire.com

How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats

Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
PROVO, UT

