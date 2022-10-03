ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

RadarOnline

'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War

Christina Haack came out swinging against Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star accused her ex-husband of using "manipulation tactics" on her family and friends to turn them against her in their ongoing custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the...
People

Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead

Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Ant Anstead
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce

Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
RadarOnline

'I'll Pray For Him': 'Shahs Of Sunset' Alums Reza & Golnesa Reveal They No Longer Talk To Mike Shouhed Following His Domestic Violence Arrest

Lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to the Shahs of Sunset alum, with Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealing to RadarOnline.com that they no longer talk to their troubled former co-star Mike Shouhed following his domestic violence arrest. We caught up with the Bravolebrities at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where their pal Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was given the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey with alcohol addiction. Reza and GG...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Reality Tea

Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose

Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace.  After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart.  Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

‘Little People Big World’ Exes Amy and Matt Roloff Go on a Double Date With Their Respective Partners: ‘A Giant Success’

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram Celebrating the fall season! Cameras were rolling as Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff reunited at Roloff Farms with their respective partners: Chris Marek and Caryn Chandler. "First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books.. A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics," Matt, 60, wrote alongside a […]
Decider.com

When Is ‘A Million Little Things’ Coming Back? ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere Info

The fourth season of A Million Little Things ended with a massive cliffhanger (shocking, I know) as it was revealed that Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) cancer had returned. When it comes to new episodes of DJ Nash’s beloved ensemble drama, we have some good news and some bad news: The series was renewed for Season 5, but it’s not on ABC’s fall schedule. While it’s never fun waiting for new episodes, a fifth season of the series was never a foregone conclusion. “There’s no question we were a bubble show,” Nash told TVLine at the time. “But everybody creatively at ABC...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

