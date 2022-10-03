Read full article on original website
'Mentally Exhausted' Christina Haack Accuses Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Of Using 'Manipulation Tactics' In Bitter Custody War
Christina Haack came out swinging against Ant Anstead. The Christina on the Coast star accused her ex-husband of using "manipulation tactics" on her family and friends to turn them against her in their ongoing custody war, RadarOnline.com has learned. Article continues below advertisement. Haack said she's "mentally exhausted" over the...
Inside Christina Haack’s Relationships With Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead: Where She Stands With Her Ex-Husbands
The drama continues. Things can get complicated with multiple exes in the mix — and Christina Hall (née Haack) has experienced the mess firsthand. In April 2022, the Christina on the Coast star, who married first husband Tarek El Moussa in 2009, was faced with a shocking legal case. Us Weekly confirmed at the time […]
Christina Hall Says She Will No Longer Share Photos of Son Online, Speaks Out Against Ex Ant Anstead
Christina Hall addressed the "manipulation tactics" she says ex Ant Anstead has used to keep her from posting photos of their son, 3-year-old Hudson London Christina Hall will no longer share photos of son Hudson London online. The Christina on the Coast star addressed her decision to no longer share photos of her youngest child online after it became a point of legal contention between herself and ex Ant Anstead. "Hudson's father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had...
Christina Haack Claps Back At Ex Ant Anstead Over Allegations She's Exploiting Their Son Hudson: Report
Christina Haack fired back at her ex-husband Ant Anstead who raised concern over her letting their 2-year-old son Hudson in a TV production set amid their ongoing custody battle. "I have never exploited our son Hudson," Haack said in court documents obtained by Page Six. "He appeared in a few...
Tarek El Moussa Accused of ‘Bragging’ About Luxury Gifts For ‘High Maintenance Heather’
Fans slammed Tarek El Moussa for ‘bragging’ about his wife Heather Rae Young’s designer label birthday gifts.
Tarek El Moussa Reveals His Daughter Taylor Knew Heather Rae Young Was Pregnant Before They Told Her
Tarek El Moussa said that his daughter Taylor figured out that Heather Rae Young was pregnant before the TV couple shared the news.
‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party
Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Contentious Divorce
Calling it quits. 90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno‘s split may be just as dramatic as their time on reality TV. Audiences first met the twosome on season 4 of the TLC reality series, after they met in Pedro’s native Dominican Republic and secretly became engaged. After relocating to the United States, the former couple chronicled their ups and downs — including the tense relationship between him and the registered nurse’s family — on 90 Day Fiance and their spinoff series, The Family Chantel.
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
'I'll Pray For Him': 'Shahs Of Sunset' Alums Reza & Golnesa Reveal They No Longer Talk To Mike Shouhed Following His Domestic Violence Arrest
Lines have been drawn in the sand when it comes to the Shahs of Sunset alum, with Reza Farahan and Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi revealing to RadarOnline.com that they no longer talk to their troubled former co-star Mike Shouhed following his domestic violence arrest. We caught up with the Bravolebrities at the 17th annual Summer Spectacular event held by The Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills on Saturday, where their pal Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent was given the Spirit of Sobriety Award, an honor bestowed to her for being open about her recovery journey with alcohol addiction. Reza and GG...
Why Real Housewives of Orange County Fans Think Vicki Gunvalson Is Returning for Season 17
Watch: Vicki Gunvalson Has ALL the Receipts on Dorinda Medley's Lies. It looks like the O.G. of the O.C. might already be back on TV. The Real Housewives of Orange County fans are buzzing over new photos swirling around social media that show RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson at a seaside lunch with fellow Bravolebrities Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
David and Lesley Beador’s Messy Divorce Filings and Dismissals: Everything to Know
After two years of marriage, David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have called it quits. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that David — who was previously married to Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador — had filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for their split.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Just Filed for Divorce — Details
Anyone who’s familiar with the world of politics most likely recognizes Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s name. She is a politician, businesswoman, and representative for Georgia’s 14th Congregational district. She’s been in that position since 2021, representing the views of Republicans on the far right. Article continues below...
Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose
Taylor Ann Green moves at her own pace. After giving Southern Charm playboy Shep Rose more time and patience than he arguably deserved, Taylor is on her own timeline to mend a broken heart. Over a month after confirming their split on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality TV star revealed that […] The post Taylor Ann Green Said She’s Still Trying To Heal From The Split With Shep Rose appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘RHOC’ Shannon Beador’s ex-husband, David, files for divorce from new wife
He’s shutting the Bea-door on another marriage. David Beador — “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband — has filed for divorce from his new wife, Lesley Beador, per TMZ. The outlet reports that David, 57, officially filed on Thursday — only...
‘Little People Big World’ Exes Amy and Matt Roloff Go on a Double Date With Their Respective Partners: ‘A Giant Success’
Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram Celebrating the fall season! Cameras were rolling as Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff reunited at Roloff Farms with their respective partners: Chris Marek and Caryn Chandler. "First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books.. A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics," Matt, 60, wrote alongside a […]
When Is ‘A Million Little Things’ Coming Back? ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Premiere Info
The fourth season of A Million Little Things ended with a massive cliffhanger (shocking, I know) as it was revealed that Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) cancer had returned. When it comes to new episodes of DJ Nash’s beloved ensemble drama, we have some good news and some bad news: The series was renewed for Season 5, but it’s not on ABC’s fall schedule. While it’s never fun waiting for new episodes, a fifth season of the series was never a foregone conclusion. “There’s no question we were a bubble show,” Nash told TVLine at the time. “But everybody creatively at ABC...
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12: next episode, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12.
