ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Elections
City
Midland, TX
Local
Texas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bilingual#Politics Local#Election Local#Spanish
B93

Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building

Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence

MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy