Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help. The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process. The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the...
Early voting times and locations for Ector and Midland Counties
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Voters are welcome to call the elections office for location information. Odessa- 432-498-4030. Midland- 432-688-4890. You may also visit these web pages for the early voting schedules, Election Day Vote Centers...
Ector County judge grants temporary restraining order against ECUD elections
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - State District Judge John Shrode has issued a temporary restraining order against the Ector County Utility District. The TRO suspends ECUD’s elections this November, meaning the district can not do anything involving the elections for 10 days, until a hearing is held on Oct. 13 to determine whether or not elections will be canceled.
Ector County Commissioner's Court extends border declaration for 7 days
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioner's Court voted 3 to 1 to extend the Declaration of Local Security to Secure the Border Monday morning. The vote now gives the county sheriff more time to provide sufficient data and finish paperwork regarding financial aid. The declaration was passed in...
Community honors domestic violence victims at Ector County courthouse
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Members of the community came out to the Ector County Courthouse on Oct. 4 to kick of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Crisis Center of West Texas and Safe Place of the Permian Basin were on hand, as well as community leaders like OPD Chief Mike Gerke, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis and State Rep. Brooks Landgraf.
Crane Co. Sheriff's Office holding hamburger benefit
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — The Crane County Sheriff's Office will be holding a hamburger benefit at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6. For $10 you can get a burger from White House Meat Market, chips and a drink. Proceeds will go to helping Correctional Officer Montay Harris and his partner,...
Fix West Texas to hold 'Home to Home' adoption program
MIDLAND, Texas — In today's day and age, it can be tough to take care of a dog or cat, with many becoming lost or abandoned. That is why Fix West Texas has created a new adoption program to help get these animals off the streets. Fix West Texas...
Permian Basin Health Care Workforce Summit hosted by TTUHSC in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center hosted ‘Building the Basin’ in Odessa on Tuesday. The event was a summit focused on the workforce of health care in the Permian Basin. Like many industries right now, there is a shortage in health care, and that’s...
Downtown Midland View Set To Change With Destruction of Ancient Building
Downtown Midland still has one "eye sore" building that has been vacant for more than 40 years, but it will soon be coming down along with the buildings next to it. According to NewsWest 9, The Western United Life Building has been vacant since the 80s after the oil bust of 1985 and since then has been broken into and vandalized several times.
Odessa Police Chief talks about ORMC assault on babies and staff
ODESSA, Texas — “In a hospital I can’t recall ever working anything like that," is what Odessa Police Department Chief Michael Gerke said about Monday's Odessa Regional Medical Center nursery attack. "It already makes you pause when anyone not even associated with this incident hears about it,...
MISD bus intercepted after student makes threat
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has released information on a student threat made on a bus Monday morning. According to the district, around 8:30 a.m., a Midland High School student made a threat while on a school bus. MISD police responded to the scene, intercepted the bus and cleared...
Stalking, tracking and recording: The impacts of technology on domestic violence
MIDLAND, Texas — Groups that help victims of domestic violence have had to keep up with technology and adapt new ways to help those that could be in harm's way. "A major form of abuse comes through technology and that form of abuse is something that is probably newer and something we think about readily, it's important that we stretch our way of thinking to keep our victims safe," said Maisha Colter, CEO of ADVA.
MPD searching for pre-paid card scammers
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of scamming a Dollar General employee. According to a Crime Stoppers post, the two women pictured below asked the employee to put $1,000 on to two pre-paid cards. Once the cards were activated, the women left […]
Midland Development Corporation moving forward with building demolitions
MIDLAND, Texas — After remaining vacant for over 40 years, the Western United Life building on Texas Avenue in downtown Midland, along with the former West Texas gas buildings surrounding it, will soon be coming down. The demolitions will leave the whole lot empty. This was a decision made...
Man who hit OPD officer with stolen vehicle sentenced to 60 years
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was sentenced earlier this week after an Ector County Jury found him guilty of assaulting a police officer and evading arrest. Robert Franco will spend the next 60 years behind bars, according to Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan. According to the Odessa Police Department, on June 23, […]
Midland man assaults employee, tries to bite officer, affidavit says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who responded after a woman called 911 for help. Samuel Vizcaino, 48, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Assault of a Peace Officer, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the […]
MCSO deputy involved in shooting of teen no billed by grand jury
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Midland County Sheriff's Deputy has been no billed by a grand jury for shooting and killing a 14-year-old boy, according to a spokesperson for the department. A "no bill" means the grand jury did not think there was enough evidence to take the case...
'Keep Odessa Beautiful' by taking trash off the ground and onto the runway
ODESSA, Texas — "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure." It’s a phrase said by many, but not utilized by most, based on all the trash left on the ground in the Midland-Odessa area. "So if you see trash on the floor, it's kind of like...
'They deserve answers': Jasmine Melendez's family files wrongful death lawsuit
HOUSTON, Texas — The family of Jasmine Melendez, the 15-year-old girl who died back in October 2020, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit after they say they have not received answers about her death. Melendez, remembered as a star player on the Midland High softball team, died just before...
Structure fire in Ector County destroys a trailer home, storage units
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A trailer home and two storage units were completely destroyed after a structure fire in Ector County Wednesday. The fire happened on W. Mulberry south of Odessa. The City of Odessa says the fire started in a small abandoned house and spread to the trailer...
