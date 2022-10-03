Read full article on original website
Related
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Mother-son duo win $1M Powerball in Baltimore, celebrate with lobster dinner
A Baltimore man and his mom won the $1 million playing Powerball with the Maryland Lottery, but they don't expect to make any major lifestyle changes.
Washingtonian.com
What to Order at Tatte, Maman, and DC’s Other Fancy Out-of-Town Bakeries
Area locations: The bakery made its local debut in the West End in 2020 and expanded quickly. There are now five more cafes in the District—the latest is in upper Northwest’s City Ridge development—as well as locations in Clarendon and Bethesda. Coming soon: Cafes in Old Town...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com
BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Beer and Wine is now open
Has opened at 15809 Frederick Road in the Derwood area across from King Farm. In addition to a fine selection of beer and wines, the store also sells Maryland Lottery tickets. This is in the small strip center between Wendy's and 7-Eleven on MD 355.
Washingtonian.com
13 Fall Festivals You Can Enjoy Without Kids Around
Fall festival season comes with a lot of great things: pumpkin-picking, delicious apple cider, and picturesque fall foliage. It also means bumping into small children everywhere you go because every farm is “family-friendly.” If that’s not your style, here are more than a dozen fall festivals around DC where there’s either age restrictions or a small chance of interacting with a child.
Baltimore Times
Culinary Arts Take Center Stage at Strathmore
Food and beverage return to Strathmore’s venues with creative upgrades and a new chef. (NORTH BETHESDA, MD) – Beginning this month, Strathmore will once again provide expansive dining options before performances in its venues. Supported by new hospitality partner Sodexo Live! and under the leadership of a new chef, the food and beverage experience for patrons at Strathmore’s Music Center and AMP will be customized to the season and event – “a perfect culinary harmony.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
idesignarch.com
Renovated Bethesda Home with Charming Cottage Character
This quaint cottage style house in Bethesda, Maryland has been completely renovated. The exterior curb appeal is enhanced by the blue shutters which create subtle contrast against the white-washed brick. Anthony Wilder Design/Build was commissioned to design the home renovation project. The redesign includes additional deck space and an expanded...
ourcommunitynow.com
Inside One of the Most Haunted Buildings in DC—Halcyon House
This home may look like another decadent mansion in Georgetown, but it holds some spooky secrets. Nestled in Georgetown is the historic (and reportedly haunted) Halcyon House, a mansion built in 1787 by the first Secretary of the Navy, Benjamin Stoddert. After its emergence on the scene, the house quickly...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Soft Opening NOW in Downtown Silver Spring; Deals Until Thursday
Back in September 2021 we let you know that Kusshi, a popular sushi restaurant in Pike & Rose, would be opening a new location called Kusshi.ko in Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly occupied by Gusto in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street). The restaurant has since dropped the “ko” from its name, but the soft opening is happening now.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
C&O Canal boat rides ending soon, will be back in 2025
Restoration of the C&O Canal through Georgetown, a project being funded by the National Park Service, gets underway early next year, dry-docking the guided tour boat until 2025. But, tours will still operate until the end of October. The canal tours had a very short return this year, resuming in...
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Alexandria Home That Pre-Dates the Declaration of Independence
Northern Virginia is full of history and it’s probably safe to say this 252-year-old home has seen its fair share. We know that the entire region is full of history, but it’s not often that you can own a piece of that history for yourself. That’s unless you become the new owner of the home at 304 N. Pitt St. in Alexandria.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland Lottery makes millionaires; two players claim major $1 million win
Balitimore (WBFF) — Two lottery players in Frederick and Lanham became millionaires claiming the title of Maryland's biggest winners last week. Two other players in Parkton and Middle River also took home major prize winnings of $100,000 or more. In all, 36 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed and players across the state won over $29.6 million in total.
tysonsreporter.com
Tysons Galleria’s CinéBistro theater postpones opening again
CMX CinéBistro has now taken its Tysons Galleria premiere off the release calendar. Initially set to launch in September, the dine-in movie theater later announced that its grand opening would be delayed to Oct. 14. However, CMX Cinemas now says that timing won’t work either, and no new date...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
rockvillenights.com
Miller's Ale House has closed in Rockville
Has closed at 1471 Rockville Pike. The restaurant and bar operated there for a decade. Miller's had a 4.1 out of 5 rating on Google and Facebook, a 3.5 on TripAdvisor and 3 stars on Yelp, so they weren't exactly run out of town. Its closure really is the end of an era, in a way.
WTOP
DC police identify Va. pedestrian struck in Northwest
D.C. police have identified a Virginia man, who was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck trying to cross the intersection of 10th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., Venancie Musabe, 60, of Fredericksburg, tried to cross Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest, from the south side of the street...
Comments / 0