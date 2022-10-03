ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned

According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
RESTON, VA
WTOP

DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington

Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Leesburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Loudoun Co#Tuscarora High School#Lpdtip
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Daily Voice

Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police

Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police

A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
CHANTILLY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville

Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea

A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
NBC Washington

19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy