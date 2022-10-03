Read full article on original website
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Virginia woman charged with child neglect after allegedly dropping kids off at stranger’s home, never returned
According to the Herndon Police Department, a woman who identified herself as Alejandra showed up to a home on the 1200 block of Elden Street at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. She left her two young children at the home and said she would be back at 11 that evening. She then left with an unknown man in a silver four-door truck and never returned.
WTOP
DC Deputy Mayor Geldart accused of assaulting man in Arlington
Chris Geldart, D.C.’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly assaulting a man in an Arlington, Virginia, parking lot on Saturday. The Arlington County Police Department said Geldart is accused of grabbing a man by the throat after an argument...
Man on the run in Virginia: Police searching for suspect who escaped custody
The suspect, identified as Isaiah Dimtri Hall, was taken into police custody without incident, but, police said that on the way to the police car Hall was able to pull away from officers and ran away. Officers and a police K-9 searched the area for Hall, but he was unable to be found.
arlnow.com
Hate crime charge dropped in Crystal City “dine and dash” assault case
A man who was charged with a hate crime after allegedly shoving a restaurant employee in Crystal City and refusing to pay for his meal pled guilty to a lesser offense. In May 2021, Jordon Bevan left a local restaurant without paying, pushed an employee and used anti-Asian slurs, the Arlington County Police Department alleged at the time.
Woman Sentenced For 'Vicious' Murder Where She Stabbed Victim 36 Times In Anne Arundel County
The woman who stabbed her victim 36 times and killed him during an unprovoked attack in Maryland will spend decades in prison after being sentenced, the Anne Arundel State's Attorney announced. Inari Molina, 27, was sentenced to life with all but 60 years suspended after pleading guilty in May to...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
DC man convicted of killing girlfriend whose body has never been found
A DC man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2020, after her 7 year-old son was found wandering her apartment building. However, her body has never been recovered.
wypr.org
Guard at Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown injured in assault Tuesday
The Roxbury Correctional Facility in Hagerstown was locked down Tuesday morning after a correctional officer was assaulted allegedly by an inmate, according to a Department of Public Safety and Corrections official. The officer was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment. The unidentified inmate is facing charges due to...
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police
Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
rockvillenights.com
Ski-masked teens attempt armed carjacking, slam woman into concrete pillar in Rockville
Three 14-year-old males who live in Washington, D.C. have been arrested and charged by Montgomery County police after attempting to carjack a woman in the parking garage at Rockville Town Square on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM. The brazen daylight crime unfolded when a woman parked her 2019 RAV 4 in the garage off Maryland Avenue. As she walked away from her vehicle, three juvenile males wearing ski masks allegedly approached her.
WTOP
DC schools investigating video showing struggle between employee, student
D.C. Public Schools is investigating a video that appeared on social media Wednesday afternoon, which reportedly shows a high school staff member putting a student in a headlock-like hold and the student punching the employee at Ballou High School in Southeast. (Editor’s note: The video below may be upsetting to...
WTOP
Prince William Co. police search for man who fled during traffic stop
Police in Virginia are looking for a man wanted for several felonies after he evaded officers following a foot chase Wednesday night. According to Prince William County police, 19-year-old Shanti Negus Felton fled on foot after a traffic stop in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road at around 7:45 p.m.
Maryland Police Officer Admits To Killing Stepson, Stuffing His Body In The Wall In Alford Plea
A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
Police looking for malicious wounding suspect in Arlington, Virginia
According to police, officers were called to the 500 block of 23rd Street South at around 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 for a report of a fight in progress. When they got there, they found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
Deputies: Student had possible overdose at Maryland middle school after vaping
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from February 2019 about the dangers of teenagers vaping. An investigation is underway after a student at a middle school in Charles County experienced signs of an overdose Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities with the Charles County...
