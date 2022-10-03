A Baltimore City police officer has been convicted of the second-degree murder of his 15-year-old stepson after entering an Alford Plea, according to multiple reports. Eric Banks Jr. is charged with murdering Dasan Jones at their home before stuffing his body inside of an upstairs wall on July 6, 2021. When police found Jones's body, Banks Jr. allegedly tried to disarm a police officer. By entering the Alford plea, Banks Jr. will skip the process of a criminal trial as the plea registers a formal admission of guilt while expressing innocence toward his charges, the reports continue.

1 DAY AGO