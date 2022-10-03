ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game

TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral

TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
News On 6

Group Of Tulsa Moms Supports McLain High School Students

Students at McLain High School will go back to class on Thursday, after a deadly shooting at last Friday's homecoming game killed a 17-year-old student and injured three others. One group of moms has been supporting students at McLain for years, and plan to keep doing that, especially in this...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Burglar crawls in window, elderly homeowner shoots and kills him

An elderly homeowner fatally shot a home intruder who had climbed through a back window into his house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 law enforcement responded to a shooting at 14th and Florence Place. Officers quickly determined that an elderly homeowner had shot a burglary suspect “who had climbed through the back window and was inside his house.”
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: 2 more people reported with gunshot wounds after McLain High School shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tpd#Mclain High School#Miami Public Schools#Tulsa Public Schools#Cleveland Public Schools
okcfox.com

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in Tulsa arson investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire investigators arrested a man they say started a midtown house fire. TFD says Jacob Thomas Arkeketa walked up to a home near 15th and Utica minutes before the fire started on Monday morning. Firefighters say they were able to get the pets out of...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Stillwater Man Accused Of Attacking Person With Hammer

A Stillwater man was arrested on complaints of attacking a person with a hammer on Wednesday. According to police, Braden Washington fled the scene before officers arrived. SPD officers located Washington and took him into custody. He was taken to the SPD jail. Washington was arrested on a complaint of...
STILLWATER, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders

TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy