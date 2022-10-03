TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO