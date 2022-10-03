Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
17-year-old victim identified after shooting at HS football game
TULSA, Okla. (News on 6) – Tulsa Police identify a 17-year-old shot and killed at a McLain football game Friday night. According to CBS affiliate in Tulsa, News on 6, police identified the victim as Terron Yarbrough. “Police say Yarbrough was pronounced dead on the scene Friday night and...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. The road rage incident started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound I-244 near Harvard. Police said the driver and motorcyclists pulled over to...
KOCO
Video of teenager’s arrest at Tulsa State Fair goes viral
TULSA, Okla. — A video of an arrest at the Tulsa State Fair is going viral. Some have accused deputies of using excessive force on a drunk teenager. The video has been shared extensively online, including by national outlets. "One of the guys had a knee on his neck....
News On 6
Group Of Tulsa Moms Supports McLain High School Students
Students at McLain High School will go back to class on Thursday, after a deadly shooting at last Friday's homecoming game killed a 17-year-old student and injured three others. One group of moms has been supporting students at McLain for years, and plan to keep doing that, especially in this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheriff: Burglary suspect shot by police after pursuit shuts down Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05; 5:05 p.m.) — The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX23 that the man who escaped from a mental health facility and lead police on a chase on I-44 has been shot by Claremore Police officers and Rogers County Sheriff’s deputies.
americanmilitarynews.com
Burglar crawls in window, elderly homeowner shoots and kills him
An elderly homeowner fatally shot a home intruder who had climbed through a back window into his house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week. According to the Tulsa Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 law enforcement responded to a shooting at 14th and Florence Place. Officers quickly determined that an elderly homeowner had shot a burglary suspect “who had climbed through the back window and was inside his house.”
Community mourns loss of former fire marshal who sacrificed himself to save his grandchild
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department and city leaders are honoring their friend, a retired assistant fire marshal, who drowned in a tragic accident on Skiatook Lake. Terry McGee’s body was recovered this week. On Sunday, he jumped from his boat into the lake to help his grandchild. The child made it out okay, but Terry never resurfaced.
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming – including 9-year-old girl
Police in Tulsa said Monday they have found two more gunshot victims who were wounded in a shooting at a Oklahoma high school football homecoming game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
Tulsa Public School superintendent talks about McLain shooting
Dr. Deborah Gist talked about Terron Yarbrough, the teen killed on Friday and how the McLain team is handling the loss.
Tulsa woman showing others it's possible to turn life around
A Tulsa woman is showing others it's possible to turn their life around and leave a life of crime behind.
TPD: 2 more people reported with gunshot wounds after McLain High School shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two more victims were hit by gunfire at McLain High School Friday night, in addition to the two victims already reported. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said told FOX23 radio partner, KRMG, Monday morning two more people were shot at the school, and made it to the hospital on their own. In total, four people were shot, including a McLain student that died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
Arrest made in Tulsa arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa fire investigators arrested a man they say started a midtown house fire. TFD says Jacob Thomas Arkeketa walked up to a home near 15th and Utica minutes before the fire started on Monday morning. Firefighters say they were able to get the pets out of...
News On 6
Area Schools Work To Relocate Football Games Scheduled At McLain High School
Area football teams that were previously scheduled to play at McLain High School this season are now trying to find other places to play, after a deadly shooting at McLain’s last game. A game scheduled with Wagoner will now be played on the road. Tulsa Public Schools announced future...
KTUL
Man dies in single car accident in LeFlore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was a passenger in struck a tree, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened Tuesday morning just after 7 a.m. on Highway 9A near School House Road in Arkoma, Okla. Troopers say the driver...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Person dies after being hit by vehicle in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is working the scene of a fatal collision near Pine and Mingo Thursday morning. Police say a person has died after being struck by a vehicle, and will keep a section of Pine Street east of the intersection closed while officers investigate.
News On 6
Stillwater Man Accused Of Attacking Person With Hammer
A Stillwater man was arrested on complaints of attacking a person with a hammer on Wednesday. According to police, Braden Washington fled the scene before officers arrived. SPD officers located Washington and took him into custody. He was taken to the SPD jail. Washington was arrested on a complaint of...
cherokeephoenix.org
Tribal investigator assigned to 1977 Girl Scout murders
TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation’s top marshal says he’s assigned an investigator to look into potential new information surrounding the 1977 slayings of three Girl Scouts during a camping trip near Locust Grove. “We’ve had some information come to our office related to the Girl Scout murders,”...
TPD: 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Xanax seized during search warrant
At this time, police are not revealing more details about the search warrant or any suspect identities.
Comments / 0