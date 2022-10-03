Read full article on original website
Business Insider
iOS 16 lets you translate any text around you using your iPhone's camera — here's how to do it
You can instantly translate foreign language text to English and other languages using the iPhone's Camera app in iOS 16. Point the camera at the text you want to translate, tap the Text Selection icon and then tap Translate. There are a lot of additional options in a pop-up menu...
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its flagship phones for 2022, at its #MadeByGoogle October event. Both of these devices will replace the now discontinued Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, slotting in at precisely the same price points of $600 and $900, while the Pixel 6a will bring up the rear as the cheaper Pixels.
Digital Trends
The Pixel Watch puts the best of Google’s software on your wrist for $350
Google has finally launched its first smartwatch, the aptly named Pixel Watch. It stays true to the famed Pixel formula of mixing half-decent hardware with a ton of Google-integrated services to offer a seamless software experience. For the Pixel Watch, Google is charging $350 a pop. But if you’re eyeing...
Digital Trends
Does the Google Pixel Watch come with a charger? What’s in the box
Google is well-known for its search engine, email service, and Pixel smartphones, but now the company is branching out with a new Pixel Watch. Featuring Wear OS 3.5 (the latest version) and the best of Google integrations like Google Maps for navigation and Google Wallet for contactless payments, Google’s first-ever smartwatch sounds promising for Android users.
Android 12L for Surface Duo to feature Windows 11-inspired UI design updates
Android 12L for Surface Duo is set to feature an updated UI design, featuring Microsoft's "fluent design" language with blur effects, fluid animations, and more.
Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006073/en/ Attendees of Samsung Foundry Forum 2022 are gathered around the customer booths. (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
Phone Arena
Bug-killing iOS 16.03 is coming soon; update will exterminate the dreaded Apple Mail bug
According to MacRumors, Apple is prepping iOS 16.0.3 to exterminate persistent bugs that have affected iPhone users. Late in September, Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2 to get rid of a nasty bug that made the iPhone 14 Pro models shake and grind when recording videos on third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Originally, there was concern that the issue was hardware related which could have forced Apple to ship out replacement units for affected phones.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
Digital Trends
New Ryzen 7000 motherboards are actually affordable, starting at $125
AMD and its partners have just unveiled a whole avalanche of budget-friendly B650 and B650E motherboards for the Ryzen 7000 processors. Made for the new AM5 socket, the boards will present an alternative to the already existing high-end X670/X670E. With motherboards from Asus, ASRock, MSI, Gigabyte, and Biostar set to...
Digital Trends
Twitter now lets you put GIFs, images, and videos in one tweet
Tired of not being able to put a fun GIF together along with a photo in your tweets? Twitter is breaking down that limit, announcing today that you’ll now be able to combine GIFs, images, and videos in a single tweet. In a blog post published on Wednesday, Twitter...
Digital Trends
A modder has finally jailbroken the PS5, but there’s a big catch
A modder has finally jailbroken the PlayStation 5 in order to download an old game that’s unavailable on the system. But trying to play that game is an entirely different story. PlayStation modder SpecterDev shared an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5 on Twitter last night. In case...
Twitter is finally rolling out the Edit Tweet feature we all want
Last month, Twitter announced the ability to edit tweets. At that time, the company only showed what it would look like. Then, by the end of September, the company published an edited tweet. Now, Twitter is finally rolling out this feature for US users. According to the company, starting this...
Digital Trends
Google Chrome tops this list of most vulnerable browsers
According to a recent report, Google Chrome is the most vulnerability-ridden browser of all the major players. Chrome also happens to be the most popular browser in the world, accounting for over 60% of usage according to most sources, which means that a larger number of people are at risk until the bugs are fixed.
Digital Trends
Need for Speed Unbound officially revealed — and it’s arriving very soon
Publisher Electronic Arts has revealed Need for Speed Unbound, the next mainline game in the long-running racing game series. Need for Speed Unbound will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 2, 2022. This game leaked a few days ago ahead of EA’s official reveal.
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Digital Trends
More status options coming to Twitter, including ‘don’t @ me’
Twitter’s Status feature might be shaping up to be kind of useful. That is, if its latest update ends up sticking around. On Monday, Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an image of various status options that Twitter Status apparently now offers. While the image did include a few options that had already existed (such as “Spoiler Alert” and “Hot Take”), the image also shows that a number of new status options have appeared. And as Wong notes in her tweet, some of these new statuses include common Twitter slang phrases like “That’s it, that’s the Tweet,” and “Don’t @ me.”
Digital Trends
Google October 6 event live coverage: Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch
Google is set to announce the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch today The former two see the company refresh its critically acclaimed Pixel 6 with a more refined design, a new Tensor processor, and better cameras, while the latter is its first foray into the smartwatch market.
