ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm 'Hopeful' for Jalen Graham to Return From Injury This Week

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbVyC_0iKBIKi800

Purdue senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham has missed the last four weeks after suffering an injury in the team's season opener. Coach Jeff Brohm said there is optimism he will return to the field this week against Maryland.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue star defender Jalen Graham is getting closer to making his way back to the field after missing the last four weeks due to a tibia impact fracture.

The senior suffered the injury in the team's season-opening loss to Penn State on Sept. 1. The team is optimistic he will have a chance to suit up this Saturday in a road game against Maryland.

"We are hopeful that Jalen Graham will be able to play this week," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said during his weekly press conference Monday. "So we'll see how this week progresses, but there is some optimism there."

When healthy, Graham rarely needs to come off the field as he possesses the athleticism to not only stop the run and blitz opposing quarterbacks but also provide stability in pass coverage.

Without the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker/safety hybrid in the lineup, the Boilermakers have turned to several players that rotate into the game depending on the situation and the opposing offense's scheme.

In his stead, fifth-year senior safety Chris Jefferson has played closer to the line of scrimmage and took over coverage responsibilities in nickel packages. He's recorded 17 total tackles, five pass deflections and a pair of interceptions on the season, including a 72-yard return for a touchdown against the Nittany Lions.

Last season, Graham was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media after starting all 13 games for Purdue in 2021. He recorded 64 total tackles and four tackles for loss, including one sack.

Graham also registered a pair of interceptions and return one for a touchdown to go along with seven pass deflections.

If Graham is able to return against the Terrapins on Saturday, it will be a huge boost for the Boilermakers defensively. The team currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten in total defense, giving up 316 yards per game through the first five weeks of the season.

Stories Related to Purdue Football

  • Cam Allen Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Purdue senior safety Cam Allen recorded two interceptions in the team's 20-10 victory Saturday against No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Poll: Following a 20-10 win over Minnesota on the road, Purdue garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Three Big Ten programs were ranked and are all inside the top 10. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Pulls Away Late, Takes Down No. 21 Minnesota on the Road: Despite three turnovers, Purdue capitalized on a stellar defensive performance to take down Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers gave up just 47 yards on the ground to the Big Ten's top rushing offense. CLICK HERE
  • Walk-On Devin Mockobee Helps Seal Win Over Minnesota: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Minnesota. His 68-yard run in the fourth quarter was the longest play for either team. CLICK HERE
  • Aidan O'Connell's Patience Pays Off Against Minnesota: After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Local
Indiana College Sports
Atlas Obscura

Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa

Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
PERU, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places

Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
INDIANA STATE
rejournals.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes two retail leases in Indiana communities

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged two new fifteen-year leases totaling 30,317 square feet in Jeffersonville and Kokomo, Indiana. Both leases are with Kinship PACE of Indiana, LLC, which will open its first PACE centers in Indiana that provide all-inclusive care for the elderly. They include 16,261 square feet at 1439 E 10th St. within Jeffersonville’s Youngstown Shopping Center and 14,056 square feet at 3734 South Reed Road within Kokomo’s Southway Plaza Shopping Center.
KOKOMO, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nittany Lions#American Football
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Mears Leads Carrasco In New Poll

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows Ryan Mears with a commanding lead over Cyndi Carrasco in the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. Democrat Ryan Mears leads Republican Cyndi Carrasco 51% to 30%, with 19% of...
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wyrz.org

Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
WHITESTOWN, IN
WISH-TV

Police in Boone County capture Lafayette man wanted by federal agents

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette man wanted by U.S. Marshals was captured Sunday after he ran from the scene of an accident in Boone County. Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers were notified of an accident involving an inverted vehicle on southbound I-65 near mile marker 129, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts

Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
casscountyonline.com

Norfolk Southern to close portion of U.S. 31 in Tipton County October 4-6, 2022

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – Norfolk Southern Railroad announces closure to a portion of U.S. 31 in both directions between S.R. 28 and W. 100 S. starting on or after Tuesday, October 4, through Thursday, October 6. This closure will allow Norfolk Southern Railroad to replace the rail in the crossing.
Current Publishing

Zionsville Councilor calls for Mayor Styron’s resignation

Zionsville Town Council member Bryan Traylor called for Mayor Emily Styron’s resignation during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting following statements the mayor made during her presentation regarding changes to the 2023 budget. Traylor called for Styron’s resignation after she left the meeting. Traylor took issue with remarks Styron...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
661
Followers
994
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy