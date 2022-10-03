Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm 'Hopeful' for Jalen Graham to Return From Injury This Week
Purdue senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham has missed the last four weeks after suffering an injury in the team's season opener. Coach Jeff Brohm said there is optimism he will return to the field this week against Maryland.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue star defender Jalen Graham is getting closer to making his way back to the field after missing the last four weeks due to a tibia impact fracture.
The senior suffered the injury in the team's season-opening loss to Penn State on Sept. 1. The team is optimistic he will have a chance to suit up this Saturday in a road game against Maryland.
"We are hopeful that Jalen Graham will be able to play this week," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said during his weekly press conference Monday. "So we'll see how this week progresses, but there is some optimism there."
When healthy, Graham rarely needs to come off the field as he possesses the athleticism to not only stop the run and blitz opposing quarterbacks but also provide stability in pass coverage.
Without the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker/safety hybrid in the lineup, the Boilermakers have turned to several players that rotate into the game depending on the situation and the opposing offense's scheme.
In his stead, fifth-year senior safety Chris Jefferson has played closer to the line of scrimmage and took over coverage responsibilities in nickel packages. He's recorded 17 total tackles, five pass deflections and a pair of interceptions on the season, including a 72-yard return for a touchdown against the Nittany Lions.
Last season, Graham was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media after starting all 13 games for Purdue in 2021. He recorded 64 total tackles and four tackles for loss, including one sack.
Graham also registered a pair of interceptions and return one for a touchdown to go along with seven pass deflections.
If Graham is able to return against the Terrapins on Saturday, it will be a huge boost for the Boilermakers defensively. The team currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten in total defense, giving up 316 yards per game through the first five weeks of the season.
Stories Related to Purdue Football
- Cam Allen Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week: Purdue senior safety Cam Allen recorded two interceptions in the team's 20-10 victory Saturday against No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Gets Two Votes in Latest AP Poll: Following a 20-10 win over Minnesota on the road, Purdue garnered votes in this week's Associated Press Top 25 college football poll. Three Big Ten programs were ranked and are all inside the top 10. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Pulls Away Late, Takes Down No. 21 Minnesota on the Road: Despite three turnovers, Purdue capitalized on a stellar defensive performance to take down Minnesota in Minneapolis. The Boilermakers gave up just 47 yards on the ground to the Big Ten's top rushing offense. CLICK HERE
- Walk-On Devin Mockobee Helps Seal Win Over Minnesota: Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 20-10 win over Minnesota. His 68-yard run in the fourth quarter was the longest play for either team. CLICK HERE
- Aidan O'Connell's Patience Pays Off Against Minnesota: After missing last week's game against Florida Atlantic, Aidan O'Connell threw for just 199 yards and two interceptions in a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0