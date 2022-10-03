Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm 'Hopeful' for Jalen Graham to Return From Injury This Week

Purdue senior linebacker/safety Jalen Graham has missed the last four weeks after suffering an injury in the team's season opener. Coach Jeff Brohm said there is optimism he will return to the field this week against Maryland.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue star defender Jalen Graham is getting closer to making his way back to the field after missing the last four weeks due to a tibia impact fracture.

The senior suffered the injury in the team's season-opening loss to Penn State on Sept. 1. The team is optimistic he will have a chance to suit up this Saturday in a road game against Maryland.

"We are hopeful that Jalen Graham will be able to play this week," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said during his weekly press conference Monday. "So we'll see how this week progresses, but there is some optimism there."

When healthy, Graham rarely needs to come off the field as he possesses the athleticism to not only stop the run and blitz opposing quarterbacks but also provide stability in pass coverage.

Without the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker/safety hybrid in the lineup, the Boilermakers have turned to several players that rotate into the game depending on the situation and the opposing offense's scheme.

In his stead, fifth-year senior safety Chris Jefferson has played closer to the line of scrimmage and took over coverage responsibilities in nickel packages. He's recorded 17 total tackles, five pass deflections and a pair of interceptions on the season, including a 72-yard return for a touchdown against the Nittany Lions.

Last season, Graham was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by coaches and media after starting all 13 games for Purdue in 2021. He recorded 64 total tackles and four tackles for loss, including one sack.

Graham also registered a pair of interceptions and return one for a touchdown to go along with seven pass deflections.

If Graham is able to return against the Terrapins on Saturday, it will be a huge boost for the Boilermakers defensively. The team currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten in total defense, giving up 316 yards per game through the first five weeks of the season.

