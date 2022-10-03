ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Car hauler crashes into dump truck in Flagler County, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck car hauler struck a dump truck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the semitruck was heading north near mile marker 290 in the interstate’s right lane as a dump truck drove directly behind it.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WGAU

Man in Florida allegedly kidnapped girlfriend’s baby at gunpoint, uses them as human shield

PALM COAST, Fla. — A man in Florida allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s 1-year-old child at gunpoint and used them as a human shield, officials say. According to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, just after 6 p.m. on September 27, deputies arrived at a house in Palm Coast, Florida, after receiving a call about a possible child abduction.
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WPBF News 25

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
DELAND, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parachute#Police#Skydiving#Malfunction#Accident#Skydive Deland#Salvation Army#Hurricane Ian#Deland Police Department
WESH

Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman, 21, accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with her boyfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge for reportedly stabbing her sister to death at an Orlando home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest affidavit, Fatiha Marzan, 21, allegedly killed her sister – 20-year-old Sayma Marzan – because she had...
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy