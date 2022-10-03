Read full article on original website
Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’
A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW
Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title
Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Former World Champion Reportedly Joining AEW
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite, and last week Bandido was brought in for a main event match against the one and only Chris Jericho. Fightful Select reports that Bandido has agreed to terms with All Elite Wrestling. It’s not confirmed that the former Ring of Honor World Champion has signed, but he has agreed to the terms of the deal that AEW offered him.
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
Justin Gaethje on Conor McGregor: ‘Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now’
Justin Gaethje isn’t all that interested in fighting Conor McGregor any time soon, for one specific reason. Gaethje is looking to return to action in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful nose surgery over the summer. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he was asked about the potential of a matchup between two of the most exciting fighters in the history of the sport once McGregor is ready to return following a nasty leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
Joe Rogan discusses what “changed everything” for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a “ferocious assassin”
Joe Rogan is discussing what ‘changed everything’ for Charles Oliveira and turned him into a ‘ferocious assassin’. It will be Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) battling it out at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight throne. UFC 280 takes place on Saturday, October 22nd at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Daniel Cormier responds to possibility of wrestling Brock Lesnar in WWE: ‘It makes a lot of sense’
Daniel Cormier is set to make his WWE debut as a special guest referee on the pro wrestling promotion’s Extreme Rules event on October 8th. That’s led many fans to speculate as to whether this could just be the first of many appearances for ‘DC’ in the squared circle.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
Beneil Dariush: It's 'basically a clown show' if Michael Chandler gets UFC title shot before I do
Beneil Dariush thinks it would be a joke if Michael Chandler emerges as the next lightweight title challenger after UFC 281. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier on Nov. 12 and expects to be next in line for a shot at gold with a win. But having already lost to Charles Oliveira in a title fight at UFC 262, followed by a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, before rebounding with a knockout of Tony Ferguson, Dariush would be dumbfounded if Chandler leapfrogged him.
Khamzat Chimaev’s Manager Debunks Reports Of UFC Star Being Stuck In Russia
Contrary to reports, Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t have any travel restrictions, says his manager Majdi Shammas. On Tuesday, Combate would report that the UFC Welterweight star was unable to leave Russia after having his passport seized by authorities. According to the outlet, Chimaev was supposed to fly to Brazil to catch a film premiere on BJJ legend Fernando Terere. However, those plans went south when Russia came recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war against Ukraine.
