NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Thursday Night Football: Russell Wilson and Broncos try to dig out of slump vs. Colts
The Denver Broncos had just 12 first downs in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, yet it seemed like progress. The excitement about the Broncos that spanned the offseason is gone. It's hard to go anywhere in Colorado without hearing complaints about rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and even grumblings about quarterback Russell Wilson.
Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4
Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London
Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak
Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Nine candidates to be celebrity guest picker when ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ visits KU
Who might be guest picker for ESPN’s “GameDay” at KU? Here are some possibilities.
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: On the road vs. Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs in Week 5
Las Vegas Raiders schedule: Week 5 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Monday, Oct. 10 @ Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN
profootballnetwork.com
Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III
Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
Peyton Manning's Delaware reference on ESPN tripped up Jalen Hurts -- unlike Eagles' foes
PHILADELPHIA − Not much has tripped up Jalen Hurts this season as he's quarterbacked the Eagles to a 4-0 start while winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month honors for September. That is, until Monday night when legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning dropped a Tubby Raymond-University of Delaware reference...
NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Basketball Future Ahead of Exhibition Matches
Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks on basketball future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Something you’ve never seen before. NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama doesn’t mince words when talking about his future. The 7-foot-3 French basketball player, who projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in...
Predicting NBA's Point, Rebound and Assist Leaders for 2022-23 Season
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last...
5 Takeaways as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Dazzle in Exhibition Game
5 takeaways as Wembanyama, Scoot dazzle in exhibition game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 NBA Draft is only a few months removed, but all eyes are already on 2023. Why is that the case? Let’s summarize it in four words: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson. These two...
AP source: Warriors' Draymond Green fights Poole in practice
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering...
Famous Football Players Known to Have Had CTE
The football world was shocked when retired former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died last year at age 33 after suffering a seizure, initially thought to be related to injuries from a 2019 auto accident. Now doctors know more about a key factor contributing to his death: In July, Thomas became the latest NFL […]
