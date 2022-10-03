ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Game Haus

NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread

NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
NBC Philadelphia

Bailey Zappe Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Told Him After NFL Debut in Week 4

Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe became first NFL QB to ever achieve this feat in Week 4

Bailey Zappe wasn't able to lead the New England Patriots to an improbable Week 4 win over Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last Sunday, but he did make some NFL history at Lambeau Field. The rookie quarterback became the first visiting player ever to make his pro debut at Lambeau...
NBC Philadelphia

Giants-Packers Tickets Soar Ahead of NFL Week 5 Game in London

Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London. As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in...
NBC Philadelphia

Eagles' A.J. Brown Explains Why His Tackling Effort Looked Weak

Brown explains why his tackling effort looked so weak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It certainly wasn't A.J. Brown's fault when Jalen Hurts made a bad decision and tried to squeeze a late pass into a non-existent window, resulting in a first-quarter interception by the Jaguars. But it might've...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama Speaks on Basketball Future Ahead of Exhibition Matches

Top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama speaks on basketball future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Something you’ve never seen before. NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama doesn’t mince words when talking about his future. The 7-foot-3 French basketball player, who projects to be the No. 1 overall pick in...
NBC Philadelphia

Predicting NBA's Point, Rebound and Assist Leaders for 2022-23 Season

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last...
NBA
24/7 Wall St.

Famous Football Players Known to Have Had CTE

The football world was shocked when retired former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died last year at age 33 after suffering a seizure, initially thought to be related to injuries from a 2019 auto accident. Now doctors know more about a key factor contributing to his death: In July, Thomas became the latest NFL […]
