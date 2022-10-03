Read full article on original website
German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now
Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they’ve “become totally dependent on Russian energy” and that “reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.”. Video of the speech, shows German...
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Italy's Meloni vows to put national energy interests first
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is poised to become Italy’s next premier, vowed Saturday to put national interests first in tackling soaring energy costs as she made her first public appearance since her Brothers of Italy party won the most votes in the country's national election.Meloni addressed farmers and producers at an agricultural fair in Milan sponsored by Italy’s influential Coldiretti farm lobby, emerging from a week of closed-door meetings with allies and the outgoing government following the Sept. 25 vote that is poised to give Italy its first far-ight-led government since World War II.Her appearance came after Germany...
Italy votes in its most right-wing government since World War II, as Giorgia Meloni sparks fears of fascism
Rome — Italians have voted in the country's most right-wing government since World War II. Giorgia Meloni is the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, and after the weekend vote she's set form a coalition government and become Italy's first female prime minister. As CBS News correspondent Chris...
Russians fleeing mobilisation will not automatically get French visas - minister
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - French Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilised in the Russian army would not automatically get visas to remain in France, but that their situation and any security risks would be considered.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
EXCLUSIVE: Trump second term would bring back 'best-ever' relationship with Hungary, foreign minister says
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Hungary would likely benefit from seeing former President Trump return to office as the two countries enjoyed the "best-ever political relationship" during his administration, the Hungarian foreign minister told Fox News Digital. "Definitely, we work together with those who are elected here in the...
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
Protesters in Burkina Faso's capital have attacked the French Embassy after the military junta in charge accused France of sheltering the ousted interim president
French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran
Thousands of people have marched in Paris to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody
M113: Why Is a Vietnam-Era US APC Crucial to the War in Ukraine?
The Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022 has seen the use of a wide range weaponry, both from the latest products of Russian and Western arsenals to some of the oldest — but still effective — Cold War ordnance. While much of the Western powers’ state-of-the-art...
Czech police nab smugglers in new border checks as migrant flows spike
STARY HROZENKOV, Czech Republic, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Czech police chasing a vanload of migrants fired warning shots on Thursday as they began checks on the border with Slovakia to combat a sharp rise in people, mostly Syrians, heading illegally to western Europe.
Analysis-Braced to crush unrest, Iran's rulers heed lessons of Shah's fall - analysts
DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iran's clerical rulers will likely contain the country's eruption of unrest for now, and prospects of the imminent dawn of a new political order are slim if history is any guide, four analysts said.
Philippines' Marcos Open to Buying Russian Fuel, Proposes New Myanmar Approach
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices, bucking pressure from Western allies for countries to shun Moscow. Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also...
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
Poland claims nuclear weapons talks with US leaders
Poland has been in talks to host nuclear weapons from the United States, according to the European country's leader, a claim that comes in light of boiling tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Spain kicks off parliamentary negotiations on budget aimed at curbing populism
MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's finance minister launched on Thursday what is likely to be a tough fight in parliament to get approval for a draft 2023 budget that features strong social spending and is partly aimed at containing the rise of populism amid economic anxiety.
German police search superyacht believed to be owned by Uzbek-born Russian tycoon
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. German police have searched the superyacht Dilbar, the world’s biggest yacht by tonnage, believed to be owned by Alisher Usmanov — an Uzbek-born billionaire and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Germany, Spain Stick to Plan to Build New Gas Pipeline Despite French Opposition
(Reuters) — Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees in defiance of French opposition, a joint action plan showed, as the leaders of the two European nations met in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. The meeting between...
Colombia to restart peace talks with the country’s largest active guerrilla group
Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have announced that they will restart peace talks next month for the first time since 2018. After meeting in Caracas, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army issued a statement saying a start date for the peace talks would be announced after the first week of November. The statement added that Norway, Venezuela and Cuba would be “guarantor states” in the talks, and that the participation of civil society groups would be “essential” for the peace talks to succeed.
