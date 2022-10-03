ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

okcfox.com

Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity

Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August

FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Clemency petition filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clemency petition has been filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 17, 2022. On Sept. 30, Fairchild's attorneys filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole, claiming Fairchild as a person with severe brain damage.
OKLAHOMA STATE

