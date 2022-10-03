Read full article on original website
'One Pill Can Kill': Green Country mother, school districts raising fentanyl awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — School officials from Broken Arrow and Union are joining together to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl with a new campaign with the slogan "One Pill Can Kill." It's been just over a year since the world lost Cole Brown. "Cole was a great...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
Play It Safe so Scammers Don't Cash In on Your Generosity
Relief efforts are underway in Florida after hurricane Ian pounded the state. Many Oklahomans are stepping up to help which is why it's a good time to be reminded that scammers are also looking to cash in on your generosity. Our friends at West Ylla Gosney tell us how to...
'This is overwhelming': Oklahoma veterans visit war memorials through Honor Flight
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma veterans had the opportunity Tuesday to go on an adventure they'll never forget thanks to the Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight. The group flew out early Tuesday morning from Tulsa and arrived in the nation's capital to a hero's welcome. The first stop on their...
Experts warn Oklahomans to stop feeding ducks, geese
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Environmentalists are asking people to stop feeding waterfowl at local lakes and ponds, saying it causes more harm than good to the animals. Biologists told Fox 25 that people have been dumping 50 pound bags of feed into Lake Hefner and other lakes around the metro, which is actually bad for both the animals and the environment.
KOCO
Man arrested for 130-mile joyride from Kansas to Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Joyriding is not a charge we see often, but troopers said it fits a man they arrested this week. The semitruck traveled in the middle of the night and little did the driver know, he was carrying some extra cargo. "It’s so bizarre. We got a...
Oklahoma to spend $20 million on drought relief
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1006 on October 4 which allocates $20 million to help farmers and ranchers overcome recent drought conditions.
HHS Secretary Becerra takes aim at Oklahoma, others for 'attacks' on vulnerable kids
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra says the country is seeing a "disturbing wave" of attacks on vulnerable children, including in Oklahoma. "These attacks on our trans and gender non-conforming youth and their families are both dangerous and negligent," Becerra said...
Oklahomans Step Up To Help With Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
Thousands of people in Florida and the Carolinas are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian devastated the region. Even though Hurricane Ian hit over a thousand miles away, many Oklahomans say they felt called to help. Hope Herrera lives in Broken Arrow now but grew up in Southwest Florida.
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
OG&E crews continue relief efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (KOKH) — It's been over a week since 95 OG&E linemen and support personnel were deployed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian relief. This team has been working around the clock to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible to areas impacted by the hurricane.
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint in California, authorities say
MERCED, Calif. (KMPH) — Detectives in California released a surveillance video they said is connected to the kidnapping of a family, including an infant. Authorities said Amandeep Singh, 39, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday. The footage, which police...
New Oklahoma Tourism leader pledges transparency amid Swadley's scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA (KOKH) - In one week, a new executive director will take over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. We sat down with Shelley Zumwalt to hear her plans for the agency that has been mired with controversy. "I'm modest enough I hope to say I don't...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
OSBI looking for leads in case of Oklahoma man last seen in August
FOREST PARK, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for leads in the case of a missing man. Anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area is asked to contact the OSBI.
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
Man charged with murder in connection to overdose death of Oklahoma woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor filed first-degree murder charges against an alleged drug dealer in connection to the 2019 overdose death of an Oklahoma woman. Macee Grabber was 24 years old when she was found dead of an apparent drug overdose at her family’s home....
Clemency petition filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clemency petition has been filed for death row inmate Richard Fairchild, who is scheduled to be put to death on Nov. 17, 2022. On Sept. 30, Fairchild's attorneys filed a clemency petition with the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Parole, claiming Fairchild as a person with severe brain damage.
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
