ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Showcasing a Classic Exterior that is Timeless with Meticulous Details, This Traditional Residence Lists for $7.49M in Asheville

luxury-houses.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

$80 Million Industrial Park Breaks Ground in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is breaking ground in Henderson County. The park, to be called the Blue Ridge Commerce Center, will include 654,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space. According to the developers, the Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Company, the spaces are designed to be flexible to better serve the needs of its users.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Business
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Real Estate
WFAE

Duke Energy seeks a 16% rate hike for eastern NC and Asheville

Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve rate increases totaling 16% over three years for customers of its Duke Energy Progress unit, in eastern North Carolina and the Asheville area. Duke says the extra money would pay to strengthen the electric grid, improve reliability and prepare for more renewable energy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tripsavvy.com

This New South Carolina Lodge Overlooks One of the Country's Best Parks

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has given us one more reason to plan a trip to the Palmetto State. Opened in August, Grand Bohemian Lodge Greenville is The Kessler Collection's second location in South Carolina. Overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy in the city's historic West End district, the seven-story boutique hotel took inspiration from the 32-acre park, where visitors will find walking trails, waterfalls, and public art installations.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Golf Course#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Railin
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
FRANKLIN, NC
thebluebanner.net

Hurricane Ian reaches Asheville

Hurricane Ian hit the Asheville area Friday evening, bringing with it cold 50-degree weather and wind. Ian brought light rain on Friday and throughout the weekend.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thelaurelmagazine.com

Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival

Written By: Marlene Osteen | Issue: September - 2022. With art, music, and food, the Cashiers Valley Leaf Festival, slated for October 7-9 at the Village Green, is a celebration of all the good things of October in the mountains. In town and looking for something fun to do? Visit...
CASHIERS, NC
my40.tv

Asheville High implements new, more restrictive protocol for home football games

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School is notifying fans about a new policy now in effect for all home football games going forward, beginning with Friday, Oct. 7. In a tweet Friday morning before 11 a.m., Asheville High Athletics said fans from both home and visitors sides for games played at Asheville High will now have to remain on the side of the stadium from which they enter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Work to begin Monday on Asheville's Merrimon Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Changes are coming to Merrimon Avenue in Asheville, starting Monday evening, Oct. 10. NCDOT will begin converting the four-lane pattern to a three-lane pattern. The new configuration from Midland Road to W.T. Weaver Boulevard will consist of a northbound lane, a southbound lane, a center turn lane and bike lanes in both directions.
my40.tv

5 groups to split $2M in COVID relief, pending Hendersonville City Council vote

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville City Council will vote on allocating $2 million in American Rescue Plan funding Thursday night. The city received 18 applications from Hendersonville groups and non-profits, totaling more than $8 million. The city received $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. City Manager John Connet said $2.5 million is going into the general operations budget, and $2 million was set aside for community projects.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
Rooted Expeditions

The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.

The abandoned roller coaster the Red Devil Cliff Hanger.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to look at how this once thriving amusement park that sat atop a mountain in North Carolina, came to a terrible end resulting to its closer in 2009. From Financial issues, to faulty and dangerous rides. With Roller coasters, to a real life western town that would take you back in time and away from the current world.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy