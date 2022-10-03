ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health Headlines: Is there a link between COVID and Alzheimer’s?

By Lisa Carberg
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BiyRM_0iKBFITp00

(WTNH) — In this edition of Health Headlines, new research is examining the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for seniors who have had COVID-19.

In addition to this, it’s flu shot season once again. And with flu season coming back around, more people wonder about other lingering sicknesses we could get.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is one example. What do people need to know about this syndrome?

Many are also asking themselves, can a previous polio vaccination wear off?

Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale Medicine neuro-immunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to address these concerns and more.

Watch the video above for the full Health Headlines segment with Dr. Stoll.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

Scientists Just Found a Link Between COVID-19 and Developing Alzheimer's

As we head into our third fall and winter dealing with COVID-19, scientists are still trying to understand what the long-term effects of the virus will be like—and a new study from Case Western Reserve University suggests that for older adults, contracting COVID could be a major obstacle for their cognitive health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#General Health#Linus Covid#Senior Health#Health Headlines#Yale Medicine#Yale School Of Medicine#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
natureworldnews.com

What Are the Most Common Symptoms of Alzheimer’s?

Alzheimer's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. It is the most common form of dementia and affects millions of people both in the United States and around the world. The cause of Alzheimer's disease is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Risk factors include age, family history, and head injury. Early diagnosis can make a significant difference in quality of life for individuals with the disease. That's why it is crucial to be aware of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's in order to get a diagnosis and begin treatment as soon as possible. If you want to learn more, read on to find out about some of the most common symptoms of Alzheimer's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study shows people with glaucoma are at significant risk of Alzheimer's disease

A large, nationwide study from Taiwan shows that people with a specific type of glaucoma, called normal-tension glaucoma, are at high risk for developing Alzheimer's disease. The researchers say people with this type of glaucoma should be screened for Alzheimer's disease. The study will be presented at AAO 2022, the 126th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

The Difference Between Normal Aging And Alzheimer's

There is a big difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's. With normal aging, people may have some memory loss and trouble finding the right word, but they can still carry on a conversation and live independently. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that slowly destroys brain cells and robs people of their memories, their ability to think clearly, and eventually their lives.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Joel Eisenberg

A Dementia and Alzheimer’s Treatment is Gaining in Popularity

The technique has also been utilized to measurable success with low-functioning autistic children and adults. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.
Medical News Today

Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours linked to increase risk

New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
MENTAL HEALTH
HuffPost

Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

Though SARS-CoV-2 was originally thought to be a respiratory virus, it’s become increasingly clear that the virus can have serious consequences on brain health. Many people have experienced neurological symptoms — like loss of taste and smell, headache and memory and attention issues— while infected, and most people who develop long COVID experience brain fog and cognitive problems like reduced concentration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy