Health Headlines: Is there a link between COVID and Alzheimer’s?
(WTNH) — In this edition of Health Headlines, new research is examining the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for seniors who have had COVID-19.
In addition to this, it’s flu shot season once again. And with flu season coming back around, more people wonder about other lingering sicknesses we could get.
Guillain-Barre syndrome is one example. What do people need to know about this syndrome?
Many are also asking themselves, can a previous polio vaccination wear off?
Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale Medicine neuro-immunologist and assistant professor of neurology at Yale School of Medicine, joined News 8 to address these concerns and more.
