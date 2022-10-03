Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating Thursday morning shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person was shot Thursday in a shooting in Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near SW 42nd and Portland. Police say a property owner shot someone they describe as a “transient” who was found squatting at the property. The two got...
okcfox.com
Man accused of hitting victim in the head with a hammer
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after Stillwater police said he hit another person on the head with a hammer. Police responded to the area of 320 E. McElroy shortly before 4 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, Braden Washington, fled...
Fatal shooting near SE 47th Street
Police have confirmed a fatal drive-by shooting near 47th St. in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
okcfox.com
9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police trying to identify man involved in armed robbery of pawn shop
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are again asking the public for their help in identifying the suspect from an armed robbery that occurred at a pawn shop last week. Police say this armed suspect robbed a pawn shop in the 5900 block of N. May Ave. After...
Police: Nine Year Old Killed In SE OKC Drive By Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a nine-year-old is dead after a suspected drive by shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. According to police, someone attempted to take the child to the Southwest Integris Medical Center after the nine-year-old was shot. As far as...
Police Searching For Man After Discovering Bloody Scene In His Empty Home
A horror scene was uncovered inside a home belonging to a missing Pottawatomie County man. According to court filings in September, investigators went to Lloyd McLaughlin's home where they discovered a large amount of blood throughout the home. Shortly after, McLaughlin was declared missing. “We, in conjunction with the evidence,...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking to identify man who stole merchandise from 7-11 store
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.
Police: Man’s body found in mobile home
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in south Oklahoma City.
OSBI asks for public’s help locating missing metro man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone who saw 40-year-old Jeremy Reagan or his Silver 2011 Nissan Frontier at any point on August 27, 2022, in the area of the Lexington Wildlife Management Area to contact them.
Police: Edmond sergeant still “on maximum life support”
An Oklahoma police officer is still fighting for his life after being injured during a pursuit.
Authorities Extract Person From Vehicle In NW OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a serious crash on the city’s northwest side. The crash happened near the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Firefighters extracted at least one person from a vehicle. One person was seen in handcuffs and speaking to officers. This...
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
okcfox.com
Man charged after riding on the back of a semi-truck from Wichita to Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — A man was charged with being intoxicated in public and joyriding after authorities said he rode on the back of a semi truck's trailer for more than 100 miles from Kansas to Oklahoma. According to the Guthrie News Page, Dustin Slocum's journey started in Wichita...
okcfox.com
Student in custody after weapon found at Norman High School
NORMAN (KOKH) - Officials in Norman have confirmed a student at Norman High School is in custody after a weapon was found in their possession on Monday. Reports say the weapon was found in the student's bag. Norman Police says they will be increasing security at the school beginning Tuesday.
okcfox.com
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
Student arrested after allegedly making threat to OK school
A metro student has been taken into custody after allegedly making a threat against a school.
okcfox.com
OKCFD, EMSA respond after four people in same building experience headaches
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA responded to a peculiar scene at a multi-story building on Wednesday. According to OKCFD, several people on the fifth floor of a building in the 200 block of Robert S. Kerr were experiencing headaches. Firefighters, EMSA, and hazardous...
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
