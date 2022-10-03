ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Choctaw, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police investigating Thursday morning shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person was shot Thursday in a shooting in Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near SW 42nd and Portland. Police say a property owner shot someone they describe as a “transient” who was found squatting at the property. The two got...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man accused of hitting victim in the head with a hammer

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Wednesday after Stillwater police said he hit another person on the head with a hammer. Police responded to the area of 320 E. McElroy shortly before 4 p.m. for an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspect, Braden Washington, fled...
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

9-year-old shot dead in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are responding to a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one child dead on Tuesday night. Officials say the incident occurred in the 2500 block of Southeast 47th Street. Oklahoma City police say a 9-year-was shot and killed. There is no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Choctaw, OK
Choctaw, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking to identify man who stole merchandise from 7-11 store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole merchandise from a 7-11 gas station. Police say this man walked into the 7-11 near NW 39th St. and Tulsa Ave. where he loaded himself up with as much merchandise as he could carry, and then walked out without paying.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Okla#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Student in custody after weapon found at Norman High School

NORMAN (KOKH) - Officials in Norman have confirmed a student at Norman High School is in custody after a weapon was found in their possession on Monday. Reports say the weapon was found in the student's bag. Norman Police says they will be increasing security at the school beginning Tuesday.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy