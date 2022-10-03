ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

ecori.org

Report: Ocean State Ranks High in Renewable Energy Growth Since 2012

A new report ranks Rhode Island seventh in the nation for renewable energy growth. (istock) Rhode Island has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of electricity it gets from the sun, the wind and the earth since 2012, according to a report released Thursday by the Environment America Research & Policy Center.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently completed the $5.5 million Cottrell Bridge project in Westerly, connecting Route 78 and Route 1. Work included replacing the structurally deficient bridge with corrosion resistant fiber reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This method allowed RIDOT to complete work in three months, cutting the timeframe drivers […] The post Rhode Island completes Cottrell Bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WESTERLY, RI
rhodycigar.com

URI first-year becomes youngest-ever candidate for RI governor

Zach Hurwitz aspires for unprecedented political success. URI freshman Zach Hurwitz is running in the RI state gubernatorial race as the youngest candidate. PHOTO CREDIT: zach4gov.com. Zach Hurwitz isn’t like most first-year college students. At 18 years old, Zach Hurwitz is the youngest candidate in the 2022 Rhode Island...
ELECTIONS
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design

(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
POLITICS
#Cemeteries#Environmental Change#Ocean State
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
Brown Daily Herald

Rhode Islanders see 47% increase in their electricity bills

Following a public comment session on Sept. 23, the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission approved a 47% increase in residential electricity bills proposed by Rhode Island Energy for this winter. The rate increase, which will also affect business’s bills, went into effect October 1. Residents and activists in Rhode Island...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

McKee, Kalus Spar Over RICAS Results Release

So contentious is the race for governor in Rhode Island that there is a dispute about when the Education Department will release RICAS test scores. Education officials say it won’t be until after the election. Governor McKee says that’s the call of the education department. Republican Ashley Kalus...
EDUCATION
rhodycigar.com

Rhode Island TV broadcaster takes new role as URI professor

Coit is teaching Introduction to Broadcasting in his first semester in the role. PHOTO CREDIT: abc6.com. After working at Boston 25 News after graduating from Emerson College in 2011, Nick Coit would find himself in February of 2014 beginning his journey at ABC 6 in Rhode Island. “There’s been a...
COLLEGE SPORTS

