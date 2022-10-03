Read full article on original website
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Barrier-Free Vaccine Clinic Coming to WalhallaPJ@SCDDSNWalhalla, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
Swinney comments on lawsuit against Clemson players stemming from 2021 incident
A civil lawsuit against a pair of Clemson football players stemming from an incident last summer was filed Wednesday, prompting a response from head coach Dabo Swinney while meeting with the media following (...)
Swinney Updates Injuries and More
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with media Wednesday evening and offered a lot of information regarding the health of his team and numerous other topics ahead of the Tigers' game at Boston College.
Goodwin has message for recruits regarding Clemson’s gameday atmosphere
It’s no secret that this past weekend was one of Clemson’s biggest recruiting weekends of the regular season, if not the biggest. Dabo Swinney and staff played host to a number of priority prospects, as (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Swinney discusses use of Clemson's 'best player' now and later
Andrew Mukuba’s move to cornerback last week wasn’t a stopgap as much as it was a situational maneuver for Clemson’s secondary. To hear Clemson coach Dabo Swinney tell it, that will continue for what (...)
FOX Carolina
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
Watch: Behind-the-scenes look at Herbstreit's visit to Death Valley
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call with Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for ABC's broadcast of fifth-ranked Clemson's 30-20 victory over then-No. 10 NC State last Saturday night at Death Valley. Herbstreit, whose son (...)
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
Former CFB coach talks Uiagalelei & 'what really caught my eye' in Clemson-NC State game
On Sirius XM’s show Full Ride, former college football head coach Rick Neuheisel spoke about the environment at Death Valley on Saturday night during fifth-ranked Clemson’s 30-20 victory over (...)
Where the Tigers are in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 5 of the season. Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 4 in the power rankings following its 30-20 win over NC (...)
Swinney's Monday Night Bresee Update
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on Bryan Bresee and when he might return Monday night. Bresee missed last week's game with a non-football medical issue. “We are going to get Bresee back,” (...)
The latest on Bresee's status
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday gave the latest on the status of Bryan Bresee after the star defensive tackle missed last week's game with a non-football medical issue. Swinney said Bresee is back (...)
Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again
The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
SoCon issues statement on officiating errors in Furman game
The Southern Conference issued the following statement Monday relative to a call in the Samford at Furman game which reversed an interception by the Paladins’ Ivan Yates. After review of a play in question during the Furman-Samford football game on Oct. 1, the Southern Conference’s coordinator of officials believes there were significant errors in the […]
WLOS.com
County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
WLOS.com
After player injury, Cherokee Co. schools forfeit all volleyball games against 1 school
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — All girls' volleyball teams in the Cherokee County school district will forfeit upcoming regular season games against one competitor due to a recent player injury, according to Cherokee County School Board member Arnold Mathews. Mathews told us in an email on Tuesday that the board...
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Hill
“F” is for Fort Hill (Clemson). Fort Hill was the plantation home of John C. Calhoun. He acquired the 1,100 acre tract in 1825 and renamed it Fort Hill after a Revolutionary War fortification. He enlarged the original house to fourteen rooms.Calhoun composed some of his most significant political works at Fort Hill, including his 1828 South Carolina Exposition and Protest and the 1831 Fort Hill Address. After Calhoun’s death the property passed to his son-in-law Thomas Green Clemson. In his 1888 will Clemson bequeathed more than 814 acres of the Fort Hill estate to the state of South Carolina for an agricultural college with the stipulation that the “dwelling house never be torn down or altered” and that it would always be open to visitors. Fort Hill was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, makes two more lists about how great we are
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville, South Carolina, made it onto two more "best" lists this week. VisitGreenvilleSC announced Wednesday that Greenville is among the Best Small Cities in the US in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2022 Readers' Choice Awards for the sixth year in a row. Greenville made its...
