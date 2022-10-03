ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Swinney Updates Injuries and More

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with media Wednesday evening and offered a lot of information regarding the health of his team and numerous other topics ahead of the Tigers' game at Boston College.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment

Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The latest on Bresee's status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday gave the latest on the status of Bryan Bresee after the star defensive tackle missed last week's game with a non-football medical issue. Swinney said Bresee is back (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Announces Clemson Star Is Out Again

The Clemson Tigers received some more unfortunate news this week ahead of a showdown with Boston College this weekend. Last week, ESPN's Pete Thamel announced defensive tackle Bryan Bresee would be out due to a non-football medical issue. Now he's set to miss the Tigers' game against the Eagles, according to a new report.
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

SoCon issues statement on officiating errors in Furman game

The Southern Conference issued the following statement Monday relative to a call in the Samford at Furman game which reversed an interception by the Paladins’ Ivan Yates. After review of a play in question during the Furman-Samford football game on Oct. 1, the Southern Conference’s coordinator of officials believes there were significant errors in the […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

County clash game to be played in Waynesville after all

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County's big rivalry football game between Tuscola and Pisgah high schools will be played on Tuscola’s field at Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville. Pisgah had floated the idea of hosting the County Clash game at Bethel Middle School closer to its hometown of...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“F” is for Fort Hill

“F” is for Fort Hill (Clemson). Fort Hill was the plantation home of John C. Calhoun. He acquired the 1,100 acre tract in 1825 and renamed it Fort Hill after a Revolutionary War fortification. He enlarged the original house to fourteen rooms.Calhoun composed some of his most significant political works at Fort Hill, including his 1828 South Carolina Exposition and Protest and the 1831 Fort Hill Address. After Calhoun’s death the property passed to his son-in-law Thomas Green Clemson. In his 1888 will Clemson bequeathed more than 814 acres of the Fort Hill estate to the state of South Carolina for an agricultural college with the stipulation that the “dwelling house never be torn down or altered” and that it would always be open to visitors. Fort Hill was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960.
CLEMSON, SC

