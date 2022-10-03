Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Farm Faces Closure After Spraying Human Sewage on Vegetables
The importance of washing your produce before eating it cannot be stressed enough. It’s not just because of the bugs hiding in your favorite fruits and vegetables, either. Washing produce rinses away soil, pesticides, and microbes. A little cold water can protect you from a variety of potentially deadly illnesses.
Phys.org
Invasive stink bug habitat could expand greatly with climate change
A foul-smelling, voracious, wide-spread pest could become even more ubiquitous with climate change. A recent modeling study found that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown marmorated stink bug in the United States by 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, draws on data from a three-year stink bug monitoring effort in 17 states as well as several potential climate scenarios. However, whether the insects will thrive in new places depends on the conditions of each area and potential mitigation measures.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scientist Discovers Tree That Could Potentially Be the World’s Oldest, and It’s Shockingly Old
One scientist made a shocking declaration: a tree he’s studying may be a whopping 5,484 years old. In the rain forest of the Alerce Costero National Park in southern Chile, one huge tree nicknamed the “Great Grandfather” shames the rest. And now, it may be crowned the title of world’s oldest tree.
BHG
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
The Benefits of Using Crushed Seashells in Your Soil
Recently, I read about using crushed seashells to improve the soil in your garden. Gardening my entire life in the Midwest, I hadn’t heard of this method, so I did a little research. Should I be adding crushed seashells to my garden?. The quick answer is I probably shouldn’t,...
Giant Hickory Horned Devils Are Emerging From Trees in Southeastern States
Some of America's largest caterpillars are coming down from the trees in time for winter.
RELATED PEOPLE
sciencealert.com
Hidden Forests Found Deep Beneath The Ocean Cover Twice The Area of India
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world's largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world's largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest?. Hidden underwater...
Tree Hugger
Wildlife, Plants, and Climate Star in Winning Photo Awards
A pair of friendly lions stroll affectionately in Kenya. A factory in Greece takes the beach away from vacationers. Ghost mushrooms emit an eerie glow in an Australian forest. These are some of the winning images in the Nature Conservancy’s 2022 Photo Contest. More people than ever participated in this year’s competition which saw more than 100,000 entries from 196 different countries and territories.
Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sagebrush rangelands have supported cultures and wildlife in the arid West for millennia, yet today, those same ranges of grassland are echoes of what they were. The complex network of native grasses and wildflowers sustains thousands of species across millions of acres, from burrowing owls and pygmy rabbits to pronghorn antelope and mountain lions. Many […] The post Half of sagebrush rangelands are on the brink of collapse – scientists have a plan to revive them appeared first on Nevada Current.
CNET
Scientists Rediscover Cockroach Thought to Be Extinct Since the 1930s
Here's a reason to be happy about cockroaches, even if you're not a fan of the insects. Researchers recently rediscovered the Panesthia lata species of wood-munching roaches long thought to be extinct. You won't find these critters invading your home and your pantry. They only live on Australia's Lord Howe Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur That Dates Back 90 Million Years
A team of Argentinian scientists has discovered a new species of dinosaur in a fossil dating back 90 million years. The team found the fossil in the province of Neuquen near Plaza Huincul. Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) announced the news. Their team found the fossilized remains “of a new species of the family of abelisaurid theropods, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs,” according to the New York Post.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
natureworldnews.com
Hundreds of Very Rare Fish Discovered in Nevada
National Park Service found 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in Devil's Hole, Nevada, after an earthquake hit the area in September. Based on the National Park Service's press release, reports discovered 263 Devil's Hole pupfish in the area. It noted that it was the highest count of pupfish in 19 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Championing Its Heritage, Canada Inches Toward Its Goal of Planting 2 Billion Trees
MONTREAL—Marc Garneau lifted off from Cape Canaveral on the Challenger shuttle in October 1984, becoming the first Canadian astronaut in space. Because the orbital inclination of the 13th shuttle mission repeatedly placed him over Canada during his eight days aloft, again and again he found himself looking down on his native country—and most of what he saw was trees, trees, trees.
Gas Prices in California Hit All-Time Highs, but Relief Could Be Coming Soon
Drivers in California already pay the highest gas prices in the country by a wide margin, and now some sections of the state are seeing record highs - including more than $8 a gallon in certain...
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Phys.org
Four of five pinyon-juniper tree species declining in their ranges in the West
Pinyon-juniper woodlands host unique wildlife and wildlife habitat, as well as areas for hiking and outdoor recreation. They are also part of a web of healthy ecosystems that, together, help to balance water availability, storage and runoff; and prevent erosion. A new study published in Global Ecology and Biogeography and led by University of Nevada, Reno researcher Robert Shriver sheds new light on what is happening in pinyon-juniper woodlands across the West. The research is unique, in that it looks at both tree mortality, as well as recruitment, or new seedlings and saplings, to calculate a "net effect." And, the news isn't necessarily good, particularly in warmer, drier locations.
Comments / 0