Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
papercitymag.com
This $5.77 Million Fort Worth Mansion Lords Over the Fifth Tee Box at the Exclusive Mira Vista Country Club
The aerial view of 6701 Laurel Valley, nestled on the Mira Vista Country Club course, shows just how much this mansion has to offer. The mansion at 6701 Laurel Valley Drive sits adjacent to the No. 5 tee box of Fort Worth’s Mira Vista Country Club. Sitting on 1.03 acres of its own, this is a modern ranch meets Mediterranean villa combination, clad in stacked limestone with a classical red tile roof.
In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word
I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning
A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighter injured in Fort Worth warehouse fire
A Fort Worth warehouse was gutted by a large, fast-moving three-alarm fire that broke out Thursday night, fire officials say. The immediate cause of the fire was not known.
Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores
Sandwiches, fries, and more are offered at this restaurant opening several locations in coming months.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
In East Dallas, a hand-rolled Cuban cigar shop, and the story of perseverance behind its success
DALLAS — A few hundred feet from a Hong Kong tailor, several fast food joints and an Albertson’s in the Casa Linda neighborhood of East Dallas, Jose Hernandez is rolling cigars. Hernandez, 34, grew up watching his grandfather fabricate cigars by hand in central Cuba. Those were good...
Outer Loop project awaits bond funding; Denton County sees westward expansion
The Outer Loop regional connector project is an ongoing effort that is expected to persist for decades. (Courtesy Google) On the Oct. 7 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Editors Miranda Jaimes and Samantha Douty weigh in on the Outer Loop regional freeway project, which seeks funding from a bond proposition on the Nov. 8 ballot in Denton County, and southern Denton County's efforts to scale for rapid population growth. Listen to hear these conversations and more news from across the metroplex.
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fort Worth on Wednesday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Butcher shop now open in Argyle
A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
escapehatchdallas.com
Incredible fried chicken and waffles is now on the menu at this well-regarded Frisco restaurant
Great chicken and waffles is all about the details. The Vinyard family gets the details right at their Bubba’s Cooks Country restaurant in Frisco, the family’s only restaurant where you’ll now find fried chicken and waffles on the menu. The waffle –light and fluffy waffle with an...
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bald Eagles Return to White Rock Lake and May Be Here to Stay
Nearly a year since a pair of bald eagles stole the hearts of many North Texas as they nested near White Rock Lake, the city’s urban biologist says the birds might be here to stay for good. Several Lake Highlands neighborhood residents said they’ve seen the bald eagles return...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Plans $34 Million Renovation of Historic Park Near Future Panther Island
Fort Worth is moving forward with a $34 million renovation of a historic park along the Trinity River which eventually will be the gateway between downtown and the future Panther Island. Heritage Park sits on a few hundred acres at the edge of downtown near the historic Tarrant County Courthouse.
Comments / 0